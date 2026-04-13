Unemployed at 60 Offers Practical Guidance and Hope for Reinventing Life and Work

Unemployed at 60 by Myra G. Crouch

Dr. Myra G. Crouch provides an empowering roadmap for navigating unemployment later in life and creating new opportunities with confidence and clarity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a timely and compassionate new release, Dr. Myra G. Crouch presents Unemployed at 60 When Retirement Is Not an Option: Ways to Survive Finding Your Next Gig, a practical and encouraging guide for individuals facing unexpected career challenges later in life. Designed specifically for those who are unemployed in their sixties with limited retirement savings, the book offers a clear path forward during a period that can feel uncertain and overwhelming.

With a focus on resilience and thoughtful planning, Dr. Crouch addresses the reality that many individuals must continue working beyond traditional retirement age. Rather than approaching this stage with fear, she encourages readers to pause, reflect, and assess their current situation before making their next move.

Through concise and focused chapters, Unemployed at 60 When Retirement Is Not an Option delivers actionable strategies for finding employment, exploring alternative income streams, and even starting a business. Dr. Crouch provides practical guidance while stressing the importance of maintaining one’s current quality of life. Her approach is grounded in realism, offering steps that are achievable and sustainable for readers navigating financial and professional uncertainty.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Dr. Crouch’s personal experiences reflecting on real-life challenges, and she is a recognized voice in career transitions and resilience. She recognizes the emotional and practical challenges of unemployment later in life and seeks to provide both guidance and reassurance. Her message is rooted in empowerment, reminding readers that it is never too late to create a new path.

This book is ideal for individuals in their sixties who are unemployed, underemployed, or uncertain about their next steps. It also serves as a valuable resource for those for whom retirement is not an option. Readers will find a balanced blend of encouragement and practical advice to help them navigate this stage with clarity and confidence.

Dr. Myra G. Crouch brings a thoughtful and solution-focused voice to the conversation around career transitions and the pursuit of meaningful opportunities at any stage of life. As the founder of Sixty Moving Forward, a career consulting firm, she recognizes the unique challenges faced by women in their sixties who find themselves unexpectedly unemployed. Through her work, she seeks to empower female career professionals to rediscover their passions and confidently navigate the job market or entrepreneurial paths.

You can view her website here: https://www.sixtymovingforward.com

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