Bodapark AI Unveils Marketing Tool 2.0: Create Ad Videos from a Single Photo

Bodapark AI Marketing Tool 2.0 interface. From a single photo, the platform automatically generates everything from a storyboard to a complete ad video.

Rebranding from TokTak to Bodapark AI, the platform connects creative content creation with marketing performance

The most significant change with Bodapark AI is that it has been redesigned around the actual day-to-day tasks of marketers, moving beyond just the technology of content creation.” — Jin Kim, CSO of Bodaplay

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodaplay, the developer of the AI content automation platform formerly known as TokTak, has officially unveiled its new AI marketing platform, Bodapark AI Built around the brand concept of “Bodapark AI Marketing Tool 2.0,” the platform has been completely redesigned to move beyond a technology-centered feature structure, better aligning with the actual workflow of professional marketers.The new service is centered on the core message: “Create ads faster, and grow sales even faster. Start free today.” It is designed to improve the speed and efficiency of ad creation while ensuring a seamless connection between content production and marketing results.Going beyond a simple AI content generation service, Bodapark AI has been restructured into a feature-focused platform optimized for advertising tasks. Key highlights include:· AI Ad Video: Allows users to quickly create ad-ready video content from a single product photo.· AI Influencer Video: Supports content creation featuring AI-generated influencers to introduce and promote products.· AI Video Editor: Provides access to multi-shot editing and the latest AI features directly within a robust editing environment.· AI Visual Generator: Enables the easy creation of high-quality images and videos based on intuitive preset prompts.In addition, Bodapark AI introduces a Project and Library structure, allowing teams to manage content on a project basis and significantly improving the efficiency of marketing asset operations.To support global expansion, Bodapark AI currently supports 11 languages, including English, Japanese, and Chinese. This enables businesses to create global advertising content with ease, supporting product promotion and sales expansion in international markets.Looking ahead, Bodaplay plans to further enhance the platform by sequentially adding features such as social media auto-publishing and multi-link functionality. These additions are intended to further strengthen a marketing automation ecosystem that connects content creation, distribution, and conversion.“In the past, the industry focus was largely on the technology used to create content itself. The most significant change with Bodapark AI is that it has been redesigned around the actual day-to-day tasks of marketers,” said Jin Kim, CSO of Bodaplay. “We will continue to develop Bodapark AI into an AI marketing platform that enables anyone to easily create high-quality ad videos and connect them to stronger marketing performance.”More information about Bodapark AI is available on the official website at https://bodapark.ai/

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