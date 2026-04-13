Boston Pads Database Surpasses 300,000 Units, Expanding Footprint Beyond Greater Boston

Boston Pads

Reaching 300,000 listings is a reflection of years of innovation and strong partnerships across the real estate industry.” — Demetrios Salpoglou

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston Pads, New England’s premier full-stack real estate ecosystem, announced today that its comprehensive property database has officially surpassed 300,000 units, marking another major milestone in the company’s continued growth and regional expansion. The achievement reflects Boston Pads’ increasing reach beyond the urban core and into the surrounding cities, suburbs, and emerging rental markets across Massachusetts.Long recognized as the leading real-time apartment and real estate database for Greater Boston, the company has built its reputation on accurate listings, powerful search technology, and deep local market expertise. More recently it has expanded its proprietary technology stack to facilitate property transactions from listing to close, including developing an agent CRM, property owner portal, and off market listings database.Now with more than 300,000 listings in its database, the company is broadening access to their technology in high-demand outer markets outside the I-495 corridor including MetroWest, the North Shore, South Shore, Merrimack Valley, Cape Cod and other suburban hubs throughout the Commonwealth.“Our mission has always been to connect people with housing through better technology and better data,” said Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of Boston Pads. “Reaching 300,000 listings is a reflection of years of innovation and strong partnerships across the real estate industry. As demand continues to shift, we’re expanding our platform to help renters, buyers, landlords, and investors discover opportunities in every corner of Massachusetts and beyond.”The expanded footprint comes as more consumers seek housing options outside Greater Boston, driven by changing lifestyle preferences, hybrid work models, commuter rail access, and demand for greater space and value. Boston Pads’ growing inventory now includes a wider mix of apartments, condos, multifamily homes, luxury residences, and investment opportunities in suburban and secondary markets throughout Massachusetts.With its technology now powering ten real estate locations, the company is building strong momentum across Massachusetts while setting its sights on Rhode Island. Boston Pads is bringing their full-stack real estate ecosystem beyond the Commonwealth and into new markets.For more information, visit https://bostonpads.com/

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