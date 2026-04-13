AEPCo CEO Dr. Hassan Qasem Highlights the Future of Autonomous Solar Infrastructure in New Industry Panel

Dr. Hassan Qasem, CEO AEPCo

KUWAIT, KUWAIT, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Hassan Qasem, CEO of AEPCo Energy (AEPCo), recently joined a high-profile industry panel to discuss the urgent need for a technological overhaul in solar asset management. In a recently published video roundtable hosted by Climate Salad CEO Mick Liubinskas, Dr. Qasem sat down with P2AgentX Co-Founders Dr. Jim Joseph John and Prof. Bram Hoex to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are fundamentally transforming the operations of utility-scale solar farms.During the discussion, Dr. Qasem shed light on a critical vulnerability in the renewable energy sector: a heavy reliance on outdated manual processes. Despite having an increased number of valuable assets in the global energy transition, an alarming number of multi-million-dollar solar farms are still managed using the technological equivalent of a duct-tape fix, basic spreadsheets, manual dashboard checks, and in-person physical inspections."Integrating AI into renewable energy is no longer optional, it is essential," Dr. Qasem stated, emphasizing that the industry cannot effectively run the infrastructure of the future using the tools of the past.The panel highlighted that the global solar industry loses billions of dollars annually due to equipment underperformance and delayed fault detection. To combat this massive operational blind spot, the discussion underscored the imminent shift toward fully autonomous solar infrastructure, driven by innovations like P2AgentX’s physics-based models and conversational AI platform, P2Chat.Key insights from Dr. Qasem and the panel included:The End of Manual Inspections: Transitioning away from resource-draining manual operations to automated robotic inspections is a necessity to safeguard investments.Real-Time Data Analysis: How conversational AI can instantly analyze thousands of operational data points to detect performance issues and automate operational workflows.Drastic Time Reduction: Leveraging AI algorithms to do the heavy lifting, cutting routine analysis time from hours down to mere minutes.The Autonomous Vision: Building a resilient, self-optimizing energy ecosystem where AI acts as the cornerstone of efficiency, sustainability, and resilience over the next decade.The insights shared in the video align with AEPCo’s Energy’s ongoing strategic initiatives to move away from manual operations and deploy advanced AI-driven, autonomous systems across its utility-scale solar assets in the Middle East.The full video discussion, "P2AgentX | AI & Robotics Transforming Solar Operations," can be viewed on YouTube.P2AgentX | AI & Robotics Transforming Solar OperationsAbout AEPCo Energy is a premier developer and provider of alternative energy solutions in Kuwait and the wider Middle East. Dedicated to sustainability and innovation, AEPCo develops, operates, and manages utility-scale renewable energy projects that deliver clean, reliable, and efficient power to support the global energy transition.

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