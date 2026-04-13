Maritime Defence Tech Claims Prominent Position On Resilience Media's 100 Startups To Watch In 2026

Saronic Marauder ASV

Autonomous and uncrewed surface vessel companies recognised as the sector's explosive growth mirrors the drone revolution

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The maritime defence technology sector has secured a significant foothold on Resilience Media's inaugural 100 Startups to Watch in 2026 list, with multiple companies developing autonomous and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) featured alongside the aerospace and drone companies that have long dominated defence tech headlines.The curated list from Resilience Media — the independent publication focused on the intersection of startups, security, and defence technology — spans the full breadth of the modern defence innovation ecosystem. Resilience Media draws on data from PitchBook, Dealroom and Crunchbase. Maritime companies featured on the list include Acua Ocean , Kraken, Saronic, Havoc Ai, Polar Mist and Seasats , collectively representing a sector that has undergone a transformation as profound as the uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) revolution that preceded it.The featured maritime companies span both sides of the Atlantic. In 2025, UK-based Acua Ocean’s Pioneer became the first USV to receive certification under the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Workboat Code Edition 3 Annex 2. ACUA Ocean has been awarded multiple UK Ministry of Defence demonstration contracts and is building the Pioneer Mk2 USV featuring an enhanced 7 tonnes payload and 8 knot sprint speed. Saronic, the Austin-based developer of autonomous surface vessels ranging from a six-foot Spyglass to the 180-foot Marauder, has recently raised a $1.75 billion investment round and acquired a Louisiana shipyard to accelerate production for US Navy programmes.The sector's trajectory closely mirrors the arc of the UAS industry where aerial drone companies such as Quantum Systems, Auterion, and Shield Ai built the case for scalable, software-defined hardware in the air domain. Maritime counterparts are now making the same argument at sea at a time when defence budgets are beginning to refocus on capability. The US Congress has set aside $2.1 billion for medium USV development, and the US Navy has outlined plans for a hybrid fleet in which unmanned vessels comprise a significant portion of its total surface force.The full 100 Startups to Watch in 2026 list is available at resiliencemedia.co

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