Enhance Your Spiritual Care Practice with SCA's Caring for the Human Spirit Conference and Westberg Symposium

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual Care Association ’s Virtual Caring for the Human Spirit Conference and Westberg Institute International Symposium is set for April 20-22, 2026. The conference focuses on the latest research and knowledge in the spiritual care field.The conference and symposium features major addresses from international thought leaders and experts from the fields of spiritual care, palliative care, oncology, and related disciplines. This year’s keynote, “Soul Repair for Chaplains and Nurses,” will feature Dr. Mark Lazenby, Dean and Professor of Nursing and Philosophy, Sue and Bill Gross School of Nursing, University of California, Irvine.“SCA’s conference is the only one internationally that addresses the value and importance of integrating spiritual care in whole person care no matter the situation or circumstance. I am grateful to all our speakers and presenters for sharing their time, talent and expertise,” said Eric Hall, president and CEO of Spiritual Care Association.The conference and symposium offers three plenary sessions and 35+ workshops on a broad range of topics for advanced practitioners, researchers, and other professionals. Nursing Contact Hours can be earned, and chaplains, nurses, social workers and physicians can earn Continuing Education Units.The event draws professionals from across the country and around the world, including chaplains, nurses, social workers, physicians, first responders, clergy, researchers, palliative care professionals, administrators, and policymakers – all dedicated to defining and sharing best spiritual care practices in health care.With the addition of the annual International Symposium of the Westerberg Institute of Faith Community Nursing, the conference has added a significant amount of content for nursing professionals seeking to increase their knowledge and skill in spiritual care.“There are several speakers in both the plenaries and workshops covering topics of interest for attendees interested in spiritual care nursing and faith community nursing. I will be presenting one of the plenaries on Spiritual Care Nursing and co-presenting one of the workshops on Faith Community Nursing Compensation. It is going to be a great Westberg Symposium,” said Dr. Deborah Ziebarth, Director of the Westberg Institute for Faith Community Nursing.Registration information can be found at the conference and symposium website at https://www.caringforthehumanspirit.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.