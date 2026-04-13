Novineer and AM Craft Partner to Bring AI Reverse Engineering to Commercial Aviation

NoviVision: from smartphone photograph to editable CAD model in two minutes.

NoviVision generates editable CAD models from smartphone photos in ~2 minutes, closing the digital model gap costing operators and OEMs time and money.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novineer, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with AM Craft, one of the aviation sector's leading additive manufacturing suppliers, to bring AI-powered reverse engineering to airlines, MROs and OEMs. The two companies are co-exhibiting at Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) 2026 in Hamburg, Germany, 14–16 April.

The partnership addresses one of the most persistent challenges in aviation maintenance: a significant proportion of in-service components exist only as physical parts with no usable digital model. Manual CAD reconstruction of a single component can take multiple hours and relies on access to engineers with that skillset. NoviVision generates an editable CAD model from a few smartphone photographs in approximately two minutes — with no specialist equipment and no intermediate conversion step. The output opens directly in standard CAD environments.

AM Craft holds EASA Part 21G Production Organization Approval and has produced more than 35,000 airworthiness-certified flight parts across four continents. The collaboration integrates Novineer's digital engineering suite into AM Craft's end-to-end certified manufacturing service, creating a single pathway from physical part identification through to certified, on-demand production — directly relevant to operators dealing with part obsolescence or long OEM lead times.

“Part availability is one of the most persistent operational challenges facing airlines and MROs today,” explains Didzis Dejus, CEO, AM Craft. “AM Craft was built to solve it — combining EASA-certified additive manufacturing with the kind of speed and flexibility the traditional supply chain cannot offer. Our partnership with Novineer takes that capability further. By integrating NoviVision into our workflow, we can move from a physical part to a certified replacement faster than has previously been possible, and we can do so from almost anywhere in the world. That matters enormously to the engineers and procurement teams we work with daily.”

Dr. Ali Tamijani, Founder and CEO, Novineer, Inc., adds: “MRO engineers understand immediately what it means to get an editable CAD file from a smartphone photograph in two minutes — because they know what the alternative looks like. Co-exhibiting at AIX with AM Craft, an EASA- certified manufacturer producing flight parts at scale, is the strongest possible context in which to show what NoviVision can do.”

Novineer's suite extends beyond reverse engineering. NoviPath predicts stiffness, strength and failure in additively manufactured parts before printing, using actual toolpath data rather than treating parts as uniform solids. It is integrated with Stratasys' GrabCAD Print Pro. NoviDesign completes the suite with generative design capability, producing optimised, editable, manufacturable CAD models.

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About Novineer

Novineer is an engineering software company that eliminates the friction between physical parts and digital engineering systems. Its AI-powered suite covers the full workflow from reverse engineering through performance simulation to generative design. NoviVision generates an editable CAD model from one to four smartphone photographs in approximately two minutes — no scanning equipment, no specialist training required, and applicable across part types and manufacturing processes. NoviPath predicts stiffness, strength and failure in additively manufactured parts beforeNovineer is an engineering software company that eliminates the friction between physical parts and digital engineering systems. Its AI-powered suite covers the full workflow from reverse engineering through performance simulation to generative design. NoviVision generates an editable CAD model from one to four smartphone photographs in approximately two minutes — no scanning equipment, no specialist training required, and applicable across part types and manufacturing processes. NoviPath predicts stiffness, strength and failure in additively manufactured parts before printing and is integrated with Stratasys' GrabCAD Print Pro. Founded by Dr. Ali Tamijani, Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Novineer is built on more than 15 years of federally funded research and holds a CRADA with the US Army. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida. www.novineer.com

About AM Craft

AM Craft is an end-to-end aviation supplier that leverages expertise in polymer additive manufacturing, design, airworthiness certification and a distributed production methodology to ensure customers have the right part, at the right time, in the right location. Holding EASA Part 21G Production Organization Approval, AM Craft delivers airworthiness-certified components to airlines, MROs and OEMs across four continents. The company has produced more than 35,000 flight parts under EASA certification. Headquartered in Riga, Latvia.

www.am-craft.com

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