Dr. Jay Grossman, Celebrity Dentist, Reveals the Hidden Dental Risks Behind America’s Seltzer Obsession

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seltzer has become America's go-to refreshment — crisp, calorie-free, and seemingly innocent. But not all bubbles are created equal when it comes to protecting your smile.

As seltzer consumption rises, so do concerns about enamel erosion and hidden acids. What appears to be a harmless habit can, over time, quietly damage your teeth.

The Chemistry Behind the Fizz

Here's what's actually happening in your mouth: when carbon dioxide is added to water, it forms carbonic acid. That mild acid can soften tooth enamel with repeated exposure. Plain sparkling water is generally low-risk in moderation — but flavored and sweetened varieties tell a very different story.

Because pH is measured on a logarithmic scale, some flavored seltzers can be over 100 times more acidic than regular water (pH7 vs pH5=100x). Add citric acid or sugar to the mix, and you're essentially bathing your teeth in a cocktail of enamel-eroding ingredients.

It's Not Just What You Drink — It's How You Drink It

Frequency matters just as much as quantity. Sipping seltzer throughout the day prolongs acid exposure, giving your enamel little chance to recover. It's far better to drink it in one sitting and let saliva — your body's natural defense — neutralize the acids between meals.

Hard seltzers deserve extra caution. Alcohol contributes to dry mouth, which reduces that protective saliva flow and increases your vulnerability to both decay and gum disease.

Smarter Choices for Seltzer Lovers

You don't have to give up the fizz. Here's how to enjoy it wisely:

• Choose plain, unflavored, sugar-free varieties

• Avoid seltzers with citric acid or phosphoric acid in the ingredients

• Drink through a straw when possible, to minimize contact with enamel

• Rinse with plain water after finishing your drink

• Avoid sipping throughout the day — enjoy it in one sitting

The goal isn't to eliminate enjoyment. It's to make smarter choices. Because when it comes to your teeth, even the smallest daily habits can have lasting consequences.

About Dr. Jay Grossman

Dr. Jay Grossman is a Los Angeles-based dentist, U.S. Navy veteran, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless; a nonprofit organization has provided over 11 million of dollars in free dental services to underserved communities, including veterans and foster youth. He earned his DDS from the New York University College of Dentistry and is the author of Essential Pillars: The Three Proven Keys to Success and Happiness. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1966395914

For additional information or to schedule an appointment, call 310-820-0123 or visit https://www.conciergedentistry.com/

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