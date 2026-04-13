VerticalRent Debuts Free Landlord App With AI Maintenance Triage and Vacancy Reduction Tools
Free mobile-first platform gives independent landlords AI maintenance triage, vacancy reduction tools, and full property management from any device.
the free AI-native property management platform from ScreenForge Labs
LLC, today announced the full availability of its AI maintenance
triage system and vacancy reduction toolkit — two feature sets
designed to eliminate the most time-consuming and stressful aspects
of independent landlord operations.
Independent landlords managing even a small portfolio of rental
properties frequently cite two recurring pain points above all
others: maintenance requests that arrive at the worst possible
times without enough context to act on, and vacant units that
sit empty longer than they should because of slow listing,
poor pricing, and disorganized applicant pipelines.
VerticalRent's latest AI-powered feature releases address both
problems directly.
"The 11pm maintenance text is one of the most universally dreaded
experiences in landlording," said a spokesperson for VerticalRent.
"A tenant reports a leak. You have no idea if it needs an emergency
plumber tonight or can wait until Monday morning. AI maintenance
triage gives you that answer instantly — before you've even
responded to the tenant."
AI Maintenance Triage:
VerticalRent's AI maintenance system allows tenants to submit
maintenance requests directly through the platform. Upon submission,
AI instantly:
-- Classifies the urgency of the request — emergency, urgent,
or routine
-- Identifies the trade category — plumbing, electrical, HVAC,
general repair, or landscaping
-- Estimates a cost range based on the issue type and location
-- Recommends the appropriate vendor type for the job
-- Notifies the landlord with a structured summary — replacing
the unstructured 11pm text with actionable information
Landlords can then dispatch verified local service professionals
directly through the platform via the HomeProBadge network
(www.homeprobadge.com) — connecting maintenance requests with
vetted tradespeople in one workflow.
Full AI maintenance triage guide available at
www.verticalrent.com/blog/ai-maintenance-triage-stop-being-on-call-24-7
Vacancy Reduction Tools:
Every vacant day costs landlords money. VerticalRent's vacancy
reduction toolkit gives independent landlords the same tools
large property managers use to minimize vacancy periods:
-- AI Listing Descriptions: Landlords enter basic unit details
and AI produces a compelling, conversion-optimized vacancy
listing description that attracts higher-quality applicants.
-- AI Vacancy Pricing: AI analyzes local market data to
recommend optimal rent pricing — reducing the risk of
overpricing a unit into a longer vacancy or underpricing
and leaving money on the table.
-- Applicant Pipeline Management: All leads, applications,
and screening reports organized in a single dashboard —
so landlords can move from inquiry to signed lease without
losing track of applicants.
-- AI Applicant Matching: AI scores and ranks applicants
based on landlord-defined criteria — surfacing the
strongest candidates at the top of the pipeline.
Full vacancy reduction guide available at
www.verticalrent.com/blog/reduce-vacancy-rates-ai-powered-insights
VerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com.
About ScreenForge Labs LLC
ScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software
company building AI-native SaaS products for underserved
markets. Its portfolio includes VerticalRent (property
management), HolyJot (faith technology), VolunteerBadge
(nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (home
services). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.
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Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com
VerticalRent Team
ScreenForge Labs LLC
+1 239-219-0929
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