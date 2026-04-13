VerticalRent Debuts Free Landlord App With AI Maintenance Triage and Vacancy Reduction Tools

Free mobile-first platform gives independent landlords AI maintenance triage, vacancy reduction tools, and full property management from any device.

The 11pm maintenance text is one of the most dreaded experiences in landlording. AI maintenance triage gives you the urgency answer instantly — before you've even responded to the tenant.” — VerticalRent Team

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerticalRent ( www.verticalrent.com ),the free AI-native property management platform from ScreenForge LabsLLC, today announced the full availability of its AI maintenancetriage system and vacancy reduction toolkit — two feature setsdesigned to eliminate the most time-consuming and stressful aspectsof independent landlord operations.Independent landlords managing even a small portfolio of rentalproperties frequently cite two recurring pain points above allothers: maintenance requests that arrive at the worst possibletimes without enough context to act on, and vacant units thatsit empty longer than they should because of slow listing,poor pricing, and disorganized applicant pipelines.VerticalRent's latest AI-powered feature releases address bothproblems directly."The 11pm maintenance text is one of the most universally dreadedexperiences in landlording," said a spokesperson for VerticalRent."A tenant reports a leak. You have no idea if it needs an emergencyplumber tonight or can wait until Monday morning. AI maintenancetriage gives you that answer instantly — before you've evenresponded to the tenant."AI Maintenance Triage:VerticalRent's AI maintenance system allows tenants to submitmaintenance requests directly through the platform. Upon submission,AI instantly:-- Classifies the urgency of the request — emergency, urgent,or routine-- Identifies the trade category — plumbing, electrical, HVAC,general repair, or landscaping-- Estimates a cost range based on the issue type and location-- Recommends the appropriate vendor type for the job-- Notifies the landlord with a structured summary — replacingthe unstructured 11pm text with actionable informationLandlords can then dispatch verified local service professionalsdirectly through the platform via the HomeProBadge network www.homeprobadge.com ) — connecting maintenance requests withvetted tradespeople in one workflow.Full AI maintenance triage guide available atVacancy Reduction Tools:Every vacant day costs landlords money. VerticalRent's vacancyreduction toolkit gives independent landlords the same toolslarge property managers use to minimize vacancy periods:-- AI Listing Descriptions: Landlords enter basic unit detailsand AI produces a compelling, conversion-optimized vacancylisting description that attracts higher-quality applicants.-- AI Vacancy Pricing: AI analyzes local market data torecommend optimal rent pricing — reducing the risk ofoverpricing a unit into a longer vacancy or underpricingand leaving money on the table.-- Applicant Pipeline Management: All leads, applications,and screening reports organized in a single dashboard —so landlords can move from inquiry to signed lease withoutlosing track of applicants.-- AI Applicant Matching: AI scores and ranks applicantsbased on landlord-defined criteria — surfacing thestrongest candidates at the top of the pipeline.Full vacancy reduction guide available atVerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com About ScreenForge Labs LLCScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based softwarecompany building AI-native SaaS products for underservedmarkets. Its portfolio includes VerticalRent (propertymanagement), HolyJot (faith technology), VolunteerBadge(nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (homeservices). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.###Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com

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