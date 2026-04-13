Fitness2020 Opens in East Lake, Bringing Premium Fitness to One of Atlanta's Most Storied Communities

No Contracts, No Hidden Fees — Just Premium Equipment, PLAE Performance Training, and 24/7 Access

MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia's Fastest-Growing Fitness Brand Brings a 51,,000 Sq. Ft. Premium Wellness Experience to One of Atlanta's Most Storied NeighborhoodsOver 35,000 Members and Growing — Exclusive PLAE Performance Partnership Fitness2020 , Georgia's fastest-growing High Value, Low Price fitness chain, today announced the official grand opening of its East Lake location — a 51,000-square-foot destination fitness facility that marks the brand's boldest expansion to date. With over 35,000 members across its existing portfolio and a growth trajectory that has exceeded 243% over the past two years, the East Lake opening signals Fitness2020's arrival as one of the Southeast's most compelling fitness operators.Situated in the heart of McDonough — a neighborhood celebrated for its remarkable community — the new facility brings premium fitness infrastructure to an area that has long been underserved by high-quality wellness options. Fitness2020's entry into East Lake is both a business milestone and a community investment."East Lake is not just another location for us — it's a statement," said Jason Pelusi, CEO of Fitness2020. "The McDonough/Stockbridge community now has two world-class fitness Facilities at a price that doesn't exclude anyone. What we've built here reflects everything we believe about accessible, premium wellness."WHAT MEMBERS WILL FIND INSIDEThe East Lake facility features Fitness2020's signature amenity stack: state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, expansive free weight areas, group fitness studios, dedicated personal training zones, Kids Club childcare, and 24/7 access. The centerpiece of the location is the exclusive PLAE Performance Center — a private training environment available only to Fitness2020 members through the brand's exclusive commercial licensing partnership with PLAE, a performance training company born out of professional sports.A BRAND BUILT FOR SCALEFitness2020 currently operates four open clubs — McDonough (2), Stockbridge, and Smyrna — and is adding members at a pace of approximately 3800 per month organically. Four additional locations are under development: Cumming (June 2027) and Acworth (March 2027) with two other locations that are not being disclosed at this time which brings the network to eight clubs within 36 months. The leadership team includes CEO Jason Pelusi, COO Keeghan Grodi (U.S. Army Ranger veteran), and CFO Richard O'Neil (former CFO/President at PLAE and North America CFO at Accenture).ABOUT FITNESS2020Fitness2020 is a Georgia-based High Value, Low Price fitness chain delivering premium amenities at accessible price points. Founded on the principle that exceptional fitness experiences should not be a luxury, the company has grown to nearly 35,000 members across metro Atlanta with clubs in McDonough, Stockbridge, Smyrna, and now East Lake. For more information or to become a Founding Member, visit www.fitness2020.com ###High-resolution images and video available upon request.Executive interviews available for qualified media. www.fitness2020.com | info@fitness2020.com | (470) 767 1009

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