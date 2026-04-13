ScreenForge Labs Emerges as AI-Native SaaS Studio With Four Platforms Across PropTech, Faith Tech, and Nonprofit
Fort Myers startup ScreenForge Labs launches four AI-native SaaS platforms targeting underserved markets in property management, faith tech, and home services.
(www.screenforgelabs.com), a Fort Myers, Florida-based software
studio, today formally introduced itself and its portfolio of four
AI-native SaaS platforms — each targeting a distinct underserved
market with modern, affordable software built from the ground up
with artificial intelligence as a core functional layer.
The four platforms — VerticalRent, HolyJot, VolunteerBadge, and
HomeProBadge — share a common architectural foundation, a common
product philosophy, and a common mission: build the software that
underserved markets deserve but have never had access to at an
accessible price point.
"Every market we entered had the same problem," said a spokesperson
for ScreenForge Labs LLC. "Expensive legacy platforms built for
large organizations dominating a market where the majority of users
are small operators — independent landlords, independent churches,
small nonprofits, independent tradespeople. These users don't need
enterprise software. They need smart, modern, affordable tools
built specifically for them. That is what ScreenForge Labs builds."
The ScreenForge Labs Portfolio:
-- VerticalRent (www.verticalrent.com)
The free AI-native property management platform for independent
landlords managing 1 to 50 units. Features include free tenant
screening, AI lease generation, AI risk scoring, online rent
collection, maintenance management, and a 50-state landlord
law reference directory. Originally founded in 2011, shut down
after acquisition in 2020, and relaunched by the original
founding team on Easter Sunday 2026 — rebuilt from scratch
with AI as the foundation. Free for landlords at
www.verticalrent.com.
-- HolyJot (www.holyjot.com)
The AI-native church management platform for independent
churches, ministries, and faith communities. Features include
member management, online giving, volunteer coordination,
AI sermon preparation, AI communication tools, event planning,
and a mobile app for congregation members. Built to replace
legacy platforms like Planning Center, Breeze ChMS, and
Subsplash with a modern, AI-native alternative that never
charges per-member fees. Learn more at www.holyjot.com.
-- VolunteerBadge (www.volunteerbadge.com)
The nonprofit volunteer screening and credentialing platform
built for churches, schools, community organizations, and
nonprofits managing volunteers who work with vulnerable
populations. Features include volunteer background screening,
digital credentialing badges, organization dashboards, and
compliance documentation — at nonprofit-friendly pricing.
Learn more at www.volunteerbadge.com.
-- HomeProBadge (www.homeprobadge.com)
The verified profile and job matching platform for independent
home service professionals — plumbers, electricians, HVAC
technicians, landscapers, painters, and general contractors.
Features include verified professional profiles, background
check badges, direct job matching, Stripe-powered payments,
and a reputation-building review system. Learn more at
www.homeprobadge.com.
ScreenForge Labs was co-founded by the original founding team
behind VerticalRent — which grew to more than 100,000 users
before its acquisition and subsequent shutdown in 2020. The
studio's product philosophy centers on three principles:
build AI-native from day one, price for the underserved user
not the enterprise buyer, and design every feature around
the real workflow of the real user.
All four platforms are live and accepting users. The full
ScreenForge Labs portfolio is available at
www.screenforgelabs.com.
About ScreenForge Labs LLC
ScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software
company building AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets.
Its portfolio includes VerticalRent (property management),
HolyJot (faith technology), VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer
screening), and HomeProBadge (home services). Learn more at
screenforgelabs.com.
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Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com
VerticalRent Team
ScreenForge Labs LLC
+1 (239) 219-0929
email us here
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