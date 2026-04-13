ScreenForge Labs Emerges as AI-Native SaaS Studio With Four Platforms Across PropTech, Faith Tech, and Nonprofit

Fort Myers startup ScreenForge Labs launches four AI-native SaaS platforms targeting underserved markets in property management, faith tech, and home services.

Expensive legacy platforms dominate markets where most users are small operators. Independent landlords, churches, nonprofits, and tradespeople need tools built specifically for them.” — VerticalRent Team.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScreenForge Labs LLC www.screenforgelabs.com ), a Fort Myers, Florida-based softwarestudio, today formally introduced itself and its portfolio of fourAI-native SaaS platforms — each targeting a distinct underservedmarket with modern, affordable software built from the ground upwith artificial intelligence as a core functional layer.The four platforms — VerticalRent, HolyJot, VolunteerBadge, andHomeProBadge — share a common architectural foundation, a commonproduct philosophy, and a common mission: build the software thatunderserved markets deserve but have never had access to at anaccessible price point."Every market we entered had the same problem," said a spokespersonfor ScreenForge Labs LLC. "Expensive legacy platforms built forlarge organizations dominating a market where the majority of usersare small operators — independent landlords, independent churches,small nonprofits, independent tradespeople. These users don't needenterprise software. They need smart, modern, affordable toolsbuilt specifically for them. That is what ScreenForge Labs builds."The ScreenForge Labs Portfolio:-- VerticalRent ( www.verticalrent.com The free AI-native property management platform for independentlandlords managing 1 to 50 units. Features include free tenantscreening, AI lease generation, AI risk scoring, online rentcollection, maintenance management, and a 50-state landlordlaw reference directory. Originally founded in 2011, shut downafter acquisition in 2020, and relaunched by the originalfounding team on Easter Sunday 2026 — rebuilt from scratchwith AI as the foundation. Free for landlords at-- HolyJot ( www.holyjot.com The AI-native church management platform for independentchurches, ministries, and faith communities. Features includemember management, online giving, volunteer coordination,AI sermon preparation, AI communication tools, event planning,and a mobile app for congregation members. Built to replacelegacy platforms like Planning Center, Breeze ChMS, andSubsplash with a modern, AI-native alternative that nevercharges per-member fees. Learn more at www.holyjot.com -- VolunteerBadge ( www.volunteerbadge.com The nonprofit volunteer screening and credentialing platformbuilt for churches, schools, community organizations, andnonprofits managing volunteers who work with vulnerablepopulations. Features include volunteer background screening,digital credentialing badges, organization dashboards, andcompliance documentation — at nonprofit-friendly pricing.Learn more at www.volunteerbadge.com -- HomeProBadge ( www.homeprobadge.com The verified profile and job matching platform for independenthome service professionals — plumbers, electricians, HVACtechnicians, landscapers, painters, and general contractors.Features include verified professional profiles, backgroundcheck badges, direct job matching, Stripe-powered payments,and a reputation-building review system. Learn more atScreenForge Labs was co-founded by the original founding teambehind VerticalRent — which grew to more than 100,000 usersbefore its acquisition and subsequent shutdown in 2020. Thestudio's product philosophy centers on three principles:build AI-native from day one, price for the underserved usernot the enterprise buyer, and design every feature aroundthe real workflow of the real user.All four platforms are live and accepting users. The fullScreenForge Labs portfolio is available atAbout ScreenForge Labs LLCScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based softwarecompany building AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets.Its portfolio includes VerticalRent (property management),HolyJot (faith technology), VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteerscreening), and HomeProBadge (home services). Learn more atscreenforgelabs.com.###Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com

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