ScreenForge Labs Launches VolunteerBadge and HomeProBadge — Two New Platforms for Nonprofits and Home Service Pros

ScreenForge Labs expands with two new platforms — VolunteerBadge for nonprofit volunteer screening and HomeProBadge for verified home service pros.

Every platform we build starts with the same question — who is underserved, and what would a truly useful tool look like for them? VolunteerBadge and HomeProBadge are our answers.” — VerticalRent Team

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScreenForge Labs LLC, the Fort Myers,Florida-based software company behind VerticalRent, today announcedthe launch of two new SaaS platforms: VolunteerBadge www.volunteerbadge.com ), a nonprofit volunteer screening andcredentialing platform, and HomeProBadge ( www.homeprobadge.com ),a verified profile and job matching platform for home serviceprofessionals.The announcements mark a significant expansion for ScreenForge Labsbeyond the property management market — applying the same corephilosophy that drives VerticalRent to two new underserved markets:nonprofit organizations that need affordable volunteer screening tools,and independent home service professionals who need a trusted,verified presence to compete for local jobs."Every platform we build at ScreenForge Labs starts with the samequestion — who is underserved, and what would a truly useful toollook like for them?" said a spokesperson for ScreenForge Labs LLC."Nonprofits running background checks on volunteers are payingenterprise prices for tools built for corporations. Independentplumbers and electricians have no credible way to verify theircredentials online. We built VolunteerBadge and HomeProBadge tofix both of those problems."About VolunteerBadge:VolunteerBadge ( www.volunteerbadge.com ) is a volunteer screeningand credentialing platform built specifically for nonprofitorganizations, churches, schools, and community groups. The platformprovides:-- Volunteer background screening at nonprofit-friendly pricing-- Digital badge system that recognizes volunteer hours andcredentials-- Organization dashboard for managing volunteer rosters,screening status, and compliance documentation-- Integration with common nonprofit management toolsNonprofits managing volunteers who work with vulnerable populations— including children, elderly individuals, and people withdisabilities — face significant liability exposure without properscreening protocols. VolunteerBadge provides an affordable,purpose-built solution for organizations that have historicallyhad to rely on enterprise screening tools not designed for theirneeds or budgets.About HomeProBadge:HomeProBadge ( www.homeprobadge.com ) is a verified profile andjob matching platform for independent home service professionalsincluding plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, landscapers,painters, and general contractors. The platform provides:-- Verified professional profiles with background check badge-- Service area and specialty listings-- Direct job request matching from homeowners and landlords-- Stripe-powered payment processing built into the platform-- Review and rating system building long-term reputationIndependent home service professionals frequently lose jobs tolarger companies simply because they lack a credible, verifiedonline presence. HomeProBadge gives independent tradespeople thesame trust signals that enterprise service companies have — ata fraction of the cost.VolunteerBadge and HomeProBadge join VerticalRent and HolyJotin the ScreenForge Labs product portfolio. All four platformsshare a common architectural foundation and the company's coremission of building AI-native tools for underserved markets.Learn more at www.screenforgelabs.com About ScreenForge Labs LLCScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software companybuilding AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolioincludes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (homeservices). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.###Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com

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