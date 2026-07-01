ScreenForge Labs Launches VolunteerBadge and HomeProBadge — Two New Platforms for Nonprofits and Home Service Pros
ScreenForge Labs expands with two new platforms — VolunteerBadge for nonprofit volunteer screening and HomeProBadge for verified home service pros.
Florida-based software company behind VerticalRent, today announced
the launch of two new SaaS platforms: VolunteerBadge
(www.volunteerbadge.com), a nonprofit volunteer screening and
credentialing platform, and HomeProBadge (www.homeprobadge.com),
a verified profile and job matching platform for home service
professionals.
The announcements mark a significant expansion for ScreenForge Labs
beyond the property management market — applying the same core
philosophy that drives VerticalRent to two new underserved markets:
nonprofit organizations that need affordable volunteer screening tools,
and independent home service professionals who need a trusted,
verified presence to compete for local jobs.
"Every platform we build at ScreenForge Labs starts with the same
question — who is underserved, and what would a truly useful tool
look like for them?" said a spokesperson for ScreenForge Labs LLC.
"Nonprofits running background checks on volunteers are paying
enterprise prices for tools built for corporations. Independent
plumbers and electricians have no credible way to verify their
credentials online. We built VolunteerBadge and HomeProBadge to
fix both of those problems."
About VolunteerBadge:
VolunteerBadge (www.volunteerbadge.com) is a volunteer screening
and credentialing platform built specifically for nonprofit
organizations, churches, schools, and community groups. The platform
provides:
-- Volunteer background screening at nonprofit-friendly pricing
-- Digital badge system that recognizes volunteer hours and
credentials
-- Organization dashboard for managing volunteer rosters,
screening status, and compliance documentation
-- Integration with common nonprofit management tools
Nonprofits managing volunteers who work with vulnerable populations
— including children, elderly individuals, and people with
disabilities — face significant liability exposure without proper
screening protocols. VolunteerBadge provides an affordable,
purpose-built solution for organizations that have historically
had to rely on enterprise screening tools not designed for their
needs or budgets.
About HomeProBadge:
HomeProBadge (www.homeprobadge.com) is a verified profile and
job matching platform for independent home service professionals
including plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, landscapers,
painters, and general contractors. The platform provides:
-- Verified professional profiles with background check badge
-- Service area and specialty listings
-- Direct job request matching from homeowners and landlords
-- Stripe-powered payment processing built into the platform
-- Review and rating system building long-term reputation
Independent home service professionals frequently lose jobs to
larger companies simply because they lack a credible, verified
online presence. HomeProBadge gives independent tradespeople the
same trust signals that enterprise service companies have — at
a fraction of the cost.
VolunteerBadge and HomeProBadge join VerticalRent and HolyJot
in the ScreenForge Labs product portfolio. All four platforms
share a common architectural foundation and the company's core
mission of building AI-native tools for underserved markets.
Learn more at www.screenforgelabs.com.
About ScreenForge Labs LLC
ScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software company
building AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolio
includes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),
VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (home
services). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.
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Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com
VerticalRent Team
ScreenForge Labs LLC
+1 239-219-0929
email us here
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