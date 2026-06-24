VerticalRent Launches AI Lease Generator With Automatic State and County Clause Inclusion

Free platform debuts AI lease generation producing state-specific rental agreements with required disclosures and county-level clauses included automatically.

A missing required disclosure can invalidate a landlord's ability to enforce their own terms. We built the AI Lease Generator to give landlords a jurisdiction-aware starting point.” — VerticalRent Team

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerticalRent ( www.verticalrent.com ),the free AI-native property management platform from ScreenForge LabsLLC, today announced the full availability of its AI Lease Generator a tool that produces state-specific rental lease agreements in minutes,automatically incorporating jurisdiction-specific clauses, requireddisclosures, and county-level addenda for properties across all 50states.Lease preparation has historically been one of the most time-consumingand error-prone tasks for independent landlords. Generic leasetemplates downloaded from the internet frequently omit state-requireddisclosures, fail to account for county-level ordinances, or includeclauses that are unenforceable in specific jurisdictions — exposinglandlords to legal risk before a tenant ever moves in.VerticalRent's AI Lease Generator addresses this problem by combiningAI with a jurisdiction-aware clause library that automaticallyidentifies and includes the correct legal language for each property'sspecific state and county."A lease agreement is the foundation of every landlord-tenantrelationship," said a spokesperson for VerticalRent. "A poorlydrafted lease — or one that's missing a required disclosure — caninvalidate a landlord's ability to enforce their own terms. We builtthe AI Lease Generator to give independent landlords a strong,jurisdiction-aware starting point that they can review with confidence."VerticalRent's AI Lease Generator Includes:-- State-Specific Clause Library: Automatically identifies andincludes required statutory language for the property's state —covering security deposit rules, entry notice requirements,habitability warranties, and more. Available at-- County-Level Disclosures: Automatically adds required countyand municipal disclosures — including lead paint disclosure,bedbug disclosure, mold addenda, and local rent control noticeswhere applicable.-- Military Clause (SCRA): Automatically included in all leasesin compliance with the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.-- Pet, Parking, and Utility Addenda: Customizable addendagenerated alongside the core lease for common landlordsituations.-- E-Signature Ready: Generated leases are immediately ready fordigital signing by both landlord and tenant directly withinthe platform.-- AI Lease Review: After generation, Ask John AI can walklandlords through each clause in plain English — explainingwhat each section means and why it matters.VerticalRent recommends that all AI-generated lease agreements bereviewed by a licensed attorney in the landlord's jurisdictionbefore execution. The AI Lease Generator is intended to providea comprehensive, jurisdiction-aware starting point — not asubstitute for qualified legal counsel.The AI Lease Generator is available free atVerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com About ScreenForge Labs LLCScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software companybuilding AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolioincludes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (homeservices). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.###Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com

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