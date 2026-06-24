VerticalRent Launches AI Lease Generator With Automatic State and County Clause Inclusion
Free platform debuts AI lease generation producing state-specific rental agreements with required disclosures and county-level clauses included automatically.
the free AI-native property management platform from ScreenForge Labs
LLC, today announced the full availability of its AI Lease Generator —
a tool that produces state-specific rental lease agreements in minutes,
automatically incorporating jurisdiction-specific clauses, required
disclosures, and county-level addenda for properties across all 50
states.
Lease preparation has historically been one of the most time-consuming
and error-prone tasks for independent landlords. Generic lease
templates downloaded from the internet frequently omit state-required
disclosures, fail to account for county-level ordinances, or include
clauses that are unenforceable in specific jurisdictions — exposing
landlords to legal risk before a tenant ever moves in.
VerticalRent's AI Lease Generator addresses this problem by combining
AI with a jurisdiction-aware clause library that automatically
identifies and includes the correct legal language for each property's
specific state and county.
"A lease agreement is the foundation of every landlord-tenant
relationship," said a spokesperson for VerticalRent. "A poorly
drafted lease — or one that's missing a required disclosure — can
invalidate a landlord's ability to enforce their own terms. We built
the AI Lease Generator to give independent landlords a strong,
jurisdiction-aware starting point that they can review with confidence."
VerticalRent's AI Lease Generator Includes:
-- State-Specific Clause Library: Automatically identifies and
includes required statutory language for the property's state —
covering security deposit rules, entry notice requirements,
habitability warranties, and more. Available at
www.verticalrent.com/ai-lease-generator
-- County-Level Disclosures: Automatically adds required county
and municipal disclosures — including lead paint disclosure,
bedbug disclosure, mold addenda, and local rent control notices
where applicable.
-- Military Clause (SCRA): Automatically included in all leases
in compliance with the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
-- Pet, Parking, and Utility Addenda: Customizable addenda
generated alongside the core lease for common landlord
situations.
-- E-Signature Ready: Generated leases are immediately ready for
digital signing by both landlord and tenant directly within
the platform.
-- AI Lease Review: After generation, Ask John AI can walk
landlords through each clause in plain English — explaining
what each section means and why it matters.
VerticalRent recommends that all AI-generated lease agreements be
reviewed by a licensed attorney in the landlord's jurisdiction
before execution. The AI Lease Generator is intended to provide
a comprehensive, jurisdiction-aware starting point — not a
substitute for qualified legal counsel.
The AI Lease Generator is available free at
www.verticalrent.com/ai-lease-generator.
VerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com.
About ScreenForge Labs LLC
ScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software company
building AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolio
includes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),
VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (home
services). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.
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Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com
VerticalRent Team
ScreenForge Labs LLC
+1 (239) 219-0929
email us here
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