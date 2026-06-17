VerticalRent Launches 50-State Landlord Law Directory and REIA Resource Network
Free platform launches 50 state landlord law guides and a nationwide REIA directory — giving independent landlords free educational resources in all 50 states.
the free AI-native property management platform from ScreenForge Labs
LLC, today announced the launch of its 50-state landlord law reference
directory and nationwide Real Estate Investor Association (REIA)
resource network — giving independent landlords a free starting point
for researching state-specific landlord-tenant statutes and connecting
with local real estate investment communities across the United States.
Independent landlords frequently cite legal compliance as one of their
top challenges — particularly when trying to understand where to begin
researching the rules that apply to their specific state and locality.
VerticalRent's 50-state reference directory provides an organized
starting point covering commonly referenced topics such as security
deposit limits, notice requirements, eviction procedures, and
habitability standards — organized by state to help landlords identify
the right questions to bring to a qualified attorney or local landlord
association.
"Independent landlords often don't know where to start when it comes
to understanding the rules in their state," said a spokesperson for
VerticalRent. "Our directory is not a substitute for legal counsel —
it is a research starting point that helps landlords ask better
questions and find the right local resources and professionals."
VerticalRent's Resource Directory Includes:
-- 50-State Landlord Law Reference Directory: Organized reference
guides for every state covering commonly researched topics
including security deposit statutes, notice periods, and
eviction procedures — for informational purposes only.
Available at www.verticalrent.com/landlord-laws
-- REIA Directory: A nationwide directory of Real Estate Investor
Associations and apartment associations organized by state and
city — connecting landlords with local investment communities,
networking events, and educational resources where they can
find qualified local professionals.
-- Free Landlord Forms: Commonly used rental forms including
move-in inspection checklists and lease addenda available as
reference templates at www.verticalrent.com/free-forms
-- Ask John AI: VerticalRent's AI platform advisor helps landlords
navigate the platform, understand screening reports, and
identify topics they may want to research further or discuss
with a qualified professional.
-- State-Specific Lease Templates: AI-generated lease templates
that landlords can use as a starting point — always recommended
for review by a licensed attorney in their jurisdiction before
use. Available at www.verticalrent.com/ai-lease-generator
The 50-state reference directory is designed to help independent
landlords — who collectively manage an estimated 20 million rental
units across the United States — identify the right resources, ask
better questions, and connect with qualified professionals in their
local markets.
DISCLAIMER: All landlord law reference content provided by
VerticalRent is for general informational and educational purposes
only and does not constitute legal advice. Laws vary significantly
by state, county, and municipality and change frequently.
VerticalRent and ScreenForge Labs LLC are not law firms. Nothing
on the platform creates an attorney-client relationship. Landlords
with specific legal questions should consult a licensed attorney
in their jurisdiction.
VerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com.
About ScreenForge Labs LLC
ScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software company
building AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolio
includes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),
VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (home
services). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.
###
Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com
VerticalRent Team
ScreenForge Labs LLC
+1 239-219-0929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.