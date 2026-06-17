VerticalRent Launches 50-State Landlord Law Directory and REIA Resource Network

Free platform launches 50 state landlord law guides and a nationwide REIA directory — giving independent landlords free educational resources in all 50 states.

Our directory is not a substitute for legal counsel — it is a research starting point that helps landlords ask better questions and find the right local resources and professionals.” — VerticalRent Team

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerticalRent ( www.verticalrent.com ),the free AI-native property management platform from ScreenForge LabsLLC, today announced the launch of its 50-state landlord law referencedirectory and nationwide Real Estate Investor Association (REIA)resource network — giving independent landlords a free starting pointfor researching state-specific landlord-tenant statutes and connectingwith local real estate investment communities across the United States.Independent landlords frequently cite legal compliance as one of theirtop challenges — particularly when trying to understand where to beginresearching the rules that apply to their specific state and locality.VerticalRent's 50-state reference directory provides an organizedstarting point covering commonly referenced topics such as securitydeposit limits, notice requirements, eviction procedures, andhabitability standards — organized by state to help landlords identifythe right questions to bring to a qualified attorney or local landlordassociation."Independent landlords often don't know where to start when it comesto understanding the rules in their state," said a spokesperson forVerticalRent. "Our directory is not a substitute for legal counsel —it is a research starting point that helps landlords ask betterquestions and find the right local resources and professionals."VerticalRent's Resource Directory Includes:-- 50-State Landlord Law Reference Directory: Organized referenceguides for every state covering commonly researched topicsincluding security deposit statutes, notice periods, andeviction procedures — for informational purposes only.Available at www.verticalrent.com/landlord-laws -- REIA Directory: A nationwide directory of Real Estate InvestorAssociations and apartment associations organized by state andcity — connecting landlords with local investment communities,networking events, and educational resources where they canfind qualified local professionals.-- Free Landlord Forms : Commonly used rental forms includingmove-in inspection checklists and lease addenda available asreference templates at www.verticalrent.com/free-forms -- Ask John AI: VerticalRent's AI platform advisor helps landlordsnavigate the platform, understand screening reports, andidentify topics they may want to research further or discusswith a qualified professional.-- State-Specific Lease Templates: AI-generated lease templatesthat landlords can use as a starting point — always recommendedfor review by a licensed attorney in their jurisdiction beforeuse. Available at www.verticalrent.com/ai-lease-generator The 50-state reference directory is designed to help independentlandlords — who collectively manage an estimated 20 million rentalunits across the United States — identify the right resources, askbetter questions, and connect with qualified professionals in theirlocal markets.DISCLAIMER: All landlord law reference content provided byVerticalRent is for general informational and educational purposesonly and does not constitute legal advice. Laws vary significantlyby state, county, and municipality and change frequently.VerticalRent and ScreenForge Labs LLC are not law firms. Nothingon the platform creates an attorney-client relationship. Landlordswith specific legal questions should consult a licensed attorneyin their jurisdiction.VerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com About ScreenForge Labs LLCScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software companybuilding AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolioincludes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (homeservices). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.###Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com

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