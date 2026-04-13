Mischka Named Best Influencer Marketing Agency in Cybersecurity

Recognition underscores the agency’s role in advancing creator-led marketing in cybersecurity and B2B technology.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mischka, a leading influencer marketing agency, has been recognized as Best Influencer Marketing Agency in Cybersecurity at The Marquee Awards, held during CyberMarketingCon 2025. The recognition comes amid a broader shift in cybersecurity marketing, where trusted practitioners and independent voices are playing a growing role in how buyers evaluate complex solutions.

The Cybersecurity Marketing Society, a community dedicated to empowering and mentoring cybersecurity marketers, recognized Mischka for its innovative, results-driven programs.

This award reflects years of the agency's work advocating the belief that influencers have a meaningful place in cybersecurity and that creator-led storytelling can build trust even in the most technical and skeptical markets.

“When we first began applying influencer marketing to cybersecurity, it was often dismissed as irrelevant to this highly technical space,” said Yuliya Gorenko, Director of Influencer Marketing at Mischka. “We’ve always believed that credible, knowledgeable voices can translate complex concepts into insights that resonate with audiences. This award validates that approach and reinforces the importance of building long-term, trusted relationships with influencers in this industry.”

As more professionals in the space turn to social media to share knowledge, build credibility, and shape industry conversations, the role of creators continues to expand. Mischka’s approach includes end-to-end support for clients and a cross-platform execution model, delivering integrated campaigns across LinkedIn, YouTube, podcasts, short-form video, and in-person activations. Its proprietary network of over 1,000 cybersecurity thought leaders worldwide ensures that brands are matched with credible voices that can authentically connect with their target audiences.

“This recognition sets a new benchmark for our team and raises the bar for how we serve our clients and the broader marketing community,” added Gorenko. “We are grateful to the Cybersecurity Marketing Society for this honor, and to the clients and creators who continue to build this work with us. We’re excited to keep pushing the category forward.”

Moving forward, Mischka will continue expanding its creator network and strengthening creator-brand collaborations across the cybersecurity industry.

About Mischka

Mischka is a full-service influencer marketing agency that helps brands scale through strategic, performance-driven creator programs. By leveraging a proprietary network of influencers, Mischka connects brands with credible voices to shape opinion, educate buyers, and deliver tangible business impact.

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