VerticalRent Launches Free Rental History Report for Renters and Roommate Finder
Free platform gives renters access to their own rental history data and an AI-matched roommate finder — benefiting both landlords and tenants.
the free AI-native property management platform from ScreenForge Labs
LLC, today announced the full launch of its renter-facing product
suite — including a free rental history report, an AI-powered roommate
finder, and a rental application portal connecting renters directly
with VerticalRent landlords.
The announcement addresses a longstanding imbalance in the rental
market: renters have historically had no visibility into what their
rental history report contains until they are denied housing.
VerticalRent's free rental history report tool allows renters to
review their own rental history data before applying — reducing
application denials and helping qualified renters present themselves
more effectively to landlords.
"The rental application process has always been opaque for renters,"
said a spokesperson for VerticalRent. "You submit an application, pay
a screening fee, and then wait to find out if something in your
history disqualified you — without ever seeing what that something
was. We think renters deserve to know what landlords are seeing. A
more informed renter is a better applicant."
VerticalRent's Renter Suite Includes:
-- Free Rental History Report: Renters access their own rental
payment history, landlord references, and public record data
before applying for a new rental. Available at
www.verticalrent.com/rental-history-report
-- Rental History Check: Renters see exactly what shows up on a
rental background check — including what landlords look for and
how to address red flags proactively. Available at
www.verticalrent.com/rental-history-check
-- How to Pass a Rental Background Check: Free educational guide
covering credit score requirements, eviction record disputes,
income verification, and how to stand out as an applicant.
Available at www.verticalrent.com/rental-history-check
-- Roommate Finder: AI-matched roommate search connecting verified
renters by budget, location, and lifestyle compatibility.
Available at www.verticalrent.com/roommates
-- Rental Application Portal: Free online rental application
platform connecting renters directly with VerticalRent landlords.
Available at www.verticalrent.com/rental-application-process
-- AI Application Coach: AI reviews a renter's application before
submission and provides specific tips to improve approval odds.
The two-sided model creates a compounding growth flywheel: renters
who access their free rental history report become applicants in
VerticalRent's network, applying to listings posted by VerticalRent
landlords. Each application introduces a new landlord to the platform
— driving organic growth on both sides of the marketplace
simultaneously.
VerticalRent is free for both landlords and renters at
www.verticalrent.com.
About ScreenForge Labs LLC
ScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software company
building AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolio
includes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),
VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (home
services). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.
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Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com
VerticalRent Team
ScreenForge Labs LLC
+1 239-219-0929
email us here
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