VerticalRent Launches Free Rental History Report for Renters and Roommate Finder

Free platform gives renters access to their own rental history data and an AI-matched roommate finder — benefiting both landlords and tenants.

Renters deserve to know what landlords are seeing. A more informed renter is a better applicant — and a better applicant means a better outcome for landlords too.” — VerticalRent Team

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerticalRent ( www.verticalrent.com ),the free AI-native property management platform from ScreenForge LabsLLC, today announced the full launch of its renter-facing productsuite — including a free rental history report , an AI-powered roommatefinder, and a rental application portal connecting renters directlywith VerticalRent landlords.The announcement addresses a longstanding imbalance in the rentalmarket: renters have historically had no visibility into what theirrental history report contains until they are denied housing.VerticalRent's free rental history report tool allows renters toreview their own rental history data before applying — reducingapplication denials and helping qualified renters present themselvesmore effectively to landlords."The rental application process has always been opaque for renters,"said a spokesperson for VerticalRent. "You submit an application, paya screening fee, and then wait to find out if something in yourhistory disqualified you — without ever seeing what that somethingwas. We think renters deserve to know what landlords are seeing. Amore informed renter is a better applicant."VerticalRent's Renter Suite Includes:-- Free Rental History Report: Renters access their own rentalpayment history, landlord references, and public record databefore applying for a new rental. Available at-- Rental History Check : Renters see exactly what shows up on arental background check — including what landlords look for andhow to address red flags proactively. Available at-- How to Pass a Rental Background Check: Free educational guidecovering credit score requirements, eviction record disputes,income verification, and how to stand out as an applicant.Available at www.verticalrent.com/rental-history-check -- Roommate Finder : AI-matched roommate search connecting verifiedrenters by budget, location, and lifestyle compatibility.Available at www.verticalrent.com/roommates -- Rental Application Portal: Free online rental applicationplatform connecting renters directly with VerticalRent landlords.Available at www.verticalrent.com/rental-application-process -- AI Application Coach: AI reviews a renter's application beforesubmission and provides specific tips to improve approval odds.The two-sided model creates a compounding growth flywheel: renterswho access their free rental history report become applicants inVerticalRent's network, applying to listings posted by VerticalRentlandlords. Each application introduces a new landlord to the platform— driving organic growth on both sides of the marketplacesimultaneously.VerticalRent is free for both landlords and renters atAbout ScreenForge Labs LLCScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software companybuilding AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolioincludes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (homeservices). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.###Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com

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