VerticalRent Launches Industry-First AI Property Management Suite for Independent Landlords

Free platform debuts AI risk scoring, AI lease generator, and AI tenant screening built natively into every step of the landlord workflow.

The difference between AI as a feature and AI as a foundation is night and day. When AI is built into the core of the platform, every workflow gets smarter — not just one.” — VerticalRent Team

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerticalRent ( www.verticalrent.com ),the free property management platform from ScreenForge Labs LLC, todayannounced the full availability of its AI-native landlord suite —bringing artificial intelligence into every stage of the rentalmanagement workflow for independent landlords managing 1 to 50 units.Unlike competing platforms that have added AI as a surface-levelfeature, VerticalRent was rebuilt from scratch in 2026 with AI as acore functional layer — embedded into tenant screening, leasegeneration, maintenance triage, expense tracking, and landlordadvisory tools simultaneously."The difference between AI as a feature and AI as a foundation isnight and day," said a spokesperson for VerticalRent. "When AI isbuilt into the core of the platform, every workflow gets smarter —not just one."VerticalRent's AI Suite Includes:-- AI Tenant Screening : AI synthesizes a completed screening reportinto a 0–100 risk score with a plain-English recommendation —combining credit, criminal, eviction, and rental history into oneclear decision. Available at-- AI Lease Generator : Produces state-specific, legally-completelease agreements in minutes with jurisdiction-specific clausesand required disclosures included automatically. Available at-- AI Maintenance Triage: Tenants describe a maintenance issue andAI instantly classifies urgency, estimates cost range, andrecommends the right type of vendor — eliminating the 11pmemergency call.-- AI Expense Categorizer: Landlords photograph any receipt and AItags it to the correct IRS Schedule E category automatically —making tax season a one-click exercise.-- AI Listing Copy: Landlords enter basic unit details and AIproduces a compelling, conversion-optimized vacancy listingin seconds.-- Ask John AI: An AI property management advisor embedded on everypage of the platform — available 24/7 to answer landlord andrenter questions on FCRA compliance, lease clauses, taxdeductions, and more.The full AI property management guide is available atVerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com About ScreenForge Labs LLCScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software companybuilding AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolioincludes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (homeservices). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.###Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com

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