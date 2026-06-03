VerticalRent Launches Industry-First AI Property Management Suite for Independent Landlords
Free platform debuts AI risk scoring, AI lease generator, and AI tenant screening built natively into every step of the landlord workflow.
the free property management platform from ScreenForge Labs LLC, today
announced the full availability of its AI-native landlord suite —
bringing artificial intelligence into every stage of the rental
management workflow for independent landlords managing 1 to 50 units.
Unlike competing platforms that have added AI as a surface-level
feature, VerticalRent was rebuilt from scratch in 2026 with AI as a
core functional layer — embedded into tenant screening, lease
generation, maintenance triage, expense tracking, and landlord
advisory tools simultaneously.
"The difference between AI as a feature and AI as a foundation is
night and day," said a spokesperson for VerticalRent. "When AI is
built into the core of the platform, every workflow gets smarter —
not just one."
VerticalRent's AI Suite Includes:
-- AI Tenant Screening: AI synthesizes a completed screening report
into a 0–100 risk score with a plain-English recommendation —
combining credit, criminal, eviction, and rental history into one
clear decision. Available at
www.verticalrent.com/ai-tenant-screening
-- AI Lease Generator: Produces state-specific, legally-complete
lease agreements in minutes with jurisdiction-specific clauses
and required disclosures included automatically. Available at
www.verticalrent.com/ai-lease-generator
-- AI Maintenance Triage: Tenants describe a maintenance issue and
AI instantly classifies urgency, estimates cost range, and
recommends the right type of vendor — eliminating the 11pm
emergency call.
-- AI Expense Categorizer: Landlords photograph any receipt and AI
tags it to the correct IRS Schedule E category automatically —
making tax season a one-click exercise.
-- AI Listing Copy: Landlords enter basic unit details and AI
produces a compelling, conversion-optimized vacancy listing
in seconds.
-- Ask John AI: An AI property management advisor embedded on every
page of the platform — available 24/7 to answer landlord and
renter questions on FCRA compliance, lease clauses, tax
deductions, and more.
The full AI property management guide is available at
www.verticalrent.com/ai-property-management.
VerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com.
About ScreenForge Labs LLC
ScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software company
building AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolio
includes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),
VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (home
services). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.
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Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com
VerticalRent Team
ScreenForge Labs LLC
+1 239-219-0929
email us here
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