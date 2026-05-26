VerticalRent Launches Automated Rent Collection Suite With AI Expense Tracking and Free Schedule E Tax Guide

Free platform gives independent landlords automated rent collection, AI expense categorization, and a free Schedule E rental income guide — all in one place.

Independent landlords shouldn't need three different tools and an accountant just to collect rent and file their taxes. We built the entire financial workflow — from rent collection to Schedule E.” — VerticalRent Team

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerticalRent ( www.verticalrent.com ),the free AI-native property management platform for independentlandlords, today announced the full availability of its automated rentcollection suite — combining online rent collection , AI-powered expensecategorization, and a free comprehensive Schedule E rental income guideinto a single integrated workflow for landlords.The announcement addresses one of the most consistent pain pointsreported by independent landlords: the fragmented, manual process ofcollecting rent, tracking expenses, and preparing financials for taxseason — typically spread across multiple disconnected tools,spreadsheets, and paper records."Independent landlords shouldn't need three different tools and anaccountant just to collect rent and file their taxes," said aspokesperson for VerticalRent. "We built the entire financial workflow— from rent collection through Schedule E — into one place so landlordscan spend less time on paperwork and more time on their properties."VerticalRent's Rent Collection and Financial Suite Includes:-- Online Rent Collection: Landlords collect rent via ACH bank transferwith automatic payment reminders, tenant autopay setup, and acomplete payment ledger by property and unit. Available at-- Automated Rent Collection : Autopay enrollment, automatic late feeenforcement, and next-business-day deposit processing — with zeromanual follow-up required from the landlord. Available at-- AI Expense Categorizer: Landlords snap a photo of any receipt andAI automatically tags it to the correct IRS Schedule E category —eliminating manual bookkeeping entirely.-- One-Click Schedule E Reports: Every transaction is auto-logged byproperty and unit. Landlords generate a complete IRS Schedule Ereport in one click at tax time.-- Free Schedule E Rental Income Guide: VerticalRent's comprehensiveguide covers rental income reporting, allowable deductions,depreciation basics, and line-by-line Schedule E preparation.Available free at www.verticalrent.com/schedule-e-rental-income -- Landlord Tax Deductions Guide: A complete reference covering everydeductible expense category available to independent landlords.Available free at www.verticalrent.com/schedule-e-rental-income "Schedule E rental income" receives an estimated 6,600 monthlysearches nationally and "landlord tax deductions" receives 4,400 —reflecting the significant demand from independent landlords forclear, practical guidance on rental property finances.VerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com About ScreenForge Labs LLCScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software companybuilding AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolioincludes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (homeservices). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.###Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com

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