VerticalRent Launches Automated Rent Collection Suite With AI Expense Tracking and Free Schedule E Tax Guide
Free platform gives independent landlords automated rent collection, AI expense categorization, and a free Schedule E rental income guide — all in one place.
the free AI-native property management platform for independent
landlords, today announced the full availability of its automated rent
collection suite — combining online rent collection, AI-powered expense
categorization, and a free comprehensive Schedule E rental income guide
into a single integrated workflow for landlords.
The announcement addresses one of the most consistent pain points
reported by independent landlords: the fragmented, manual process of
collecting rent, tracking expenses, and preparing financials for tax
season — typically spread across multiple disconnected tools,
spreadsheets, and paper records.
"Independent landlords shouldn't need three different tools and an
accountant just to collect rent and file their taxes," said a
spokesperson for VerticalRent. "We built the entire financial workflow
— from rent collection through Schedule E — into one place so landlords
can spend less time on paperwork and more time on their properties."
VerticalRent's Rent Collection and Financial Suite Includes:
-- Online Rent Collection: Landlords collect rent via ACH bank transfer
with automatic payment reminders, tenant autopay setup, and a
complete payment ledger by property and unit. Available at
www.verticalrent.com/online-rent-collection
-- Automated Rent Collection: Autopay enrollment, automatic late fee
enforcement, and next-business-day deposit processing — with zero
manual follow-up required from the landlord. Available at
www.verticalrent.com/automated-rent-collection
-- AI Expense Categorizer: Landlords snap a photo of any receipt and
AI automatically tags it to the correct IRS Schedule E category —
eliminating manual bookkeeping entirely.
-- One-Click Schedule E Reports: Every transaction is auto-logged by
property and unit. Landlords generate a complete IRS Schedule E
report in one click at tax time.
-- Free Schedule E Rental Income Guide: VerticalRent's comprehensive
guide covers rental income reporting, allowable deductions,
depreciation basics, and line-by-line Schedule E preparation.
Available free at www.verticalrent.com/schedule-e-rental-income
-- Landlord Tax Deductions Guide: A complete reference covering every
deductible expense category available to independent landlords.
Available free at www.verticalrent.com/schedule-e-rental-income
"Schedule E rental income" receives an estimated 6,600 monthly
searches nationally and "landlord tax deductions" receives 4,400 —
reflecting the significant demand from independent landlords for
clear, practical guidance on rental property finances.
VerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com.
About ScreenForge Labs LLC
ScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software company
building AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolio
includes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),
VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (home
services). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.
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Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com
VerticalRent Team
ScreenForge Labs LLC
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