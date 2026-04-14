VerticalRent Returns: Free AI-Native Property Management Platform Relaunches After Six-Year Absence
Originally built in 2011 and shut down in 2020, VerticalRent relaunches as a free AI-native platform challenging TurboTenant, Avail, and Buildium.
shut down in March 2020, has officially relaunched — rebuilt from scratch as a free, AI-native property management platform for landlords managing 1 to 50 units.
The original VerticalRent was bootstrapped over eight years into a trusted
product used by nearly 100,000 landlords and renters before being acquired
in October 2019. Five months after the acquisition, on Good Friday 2020,
the new ownership shut the platform down entirely — with no migration path
and no successor recommended. Nearly 100,000 users lost access overnight.
Six years later, the original founding team at ScreenForge Labs LLC has
reclaimed the verticalrent.com domain and rebuilt the platform from the
ground up — this time with artificial intelligence as a core functional
layer, not an afterthought.
"We spent six years watching the gap in the market that VerticalRent's
shutdown created," said a spokesperson for VerticalRent. "Every platform
that tried to fill it eventually added fees, moved upmarket, or got
acquired. The independent landlord is still underserved. That's who we
built this for."
The relaunched VerticalRent offers a full suite of free landlord tools:
-- Free Tenant Screening: Full credit report, criminal background check,
and eviction history at no cost to landlords. Applicants pay a
one-time screening fee. Available at
www.verticalrent.com/free-tenant-screening
-- $2 Flat-Fee Rent Collection: ACH bank transfers with no
percentage-based fees. Available at
www.verticalrent.com/online-rent-collection
-- AI Lease Generator: State-specific lease agreements produced in
minutes. Available at www.verticalrent.com/ai-lease-generator
-- AI Risk Scoring: Synthesizes credit, criminal, eviction, and rental
history into a plain-English risk assessment for every applicant.
Available at www.verticalrent.com/ai-tenant-screening
-- Free Rental History Reports: Available to both landlords and renters
at www.verticalrent.com/rental-history-report
-- Ask John AI: An AI property management advisor embedded on every page
of the platform, available 24/7 to answer landlord and renter
questions in real time.
VerticalRent officially re-launched on Easter Sunday, April 5th, 2026.
The platform is registered as a Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) under the
Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), ensuring full legal compliance in all
50 states.
Former users of the original VerticalRent platform are encouraged to
create a new account. The full backstory of the relaunch is available at
www.verticalrent.com/blog/verticalrent-is-back-easter-2026-relaunch
VerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com.
About ScreenForge Labs LLC
ScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software company
building AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolio
includes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),
VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (home
services). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.
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Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com
VerticalRent Team
ScreenForge Labs LLC
+1 (239) 219-0929
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