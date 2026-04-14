VerticalRent Returns: Free AI-Native Property Management Platform Relaunches After Six-Year Absence

Originally built in 2011 and shut down in 2020, VerticalRent relaunches as a free AI-native platform challenging TurboTenant, Avail, and Buildium.

We spent six years watching the gap that VerticalRent's shutdown created. Every platform that tried to fill it added fees or got acquired. The independent landlord is still underserved.” — VerticalRent Team

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerticalRent ( www.verticalrent.com ), the independent landlord platform originally founded in 2011 and abruptlyshut down in March 2020, has officially relaunched — rebuilt from scratch as a free, AI-native property management platform for landlords managing 1 to 50 units.The original VerticalRent was bootstrapped over eight years into a trustedproduct used by nearly 100,000 landlords and renters before being acquiredin October 2019. Five months after the acquisition, on Good Friday 2020,the new ownership shut the platform down entirely — with no migration pathand no successor recommended. Nearly 100,000 users lost access overnight.Six years later, the original founding team at ScreenForge Labs LLC hasreclaimed the verticalrent.com domain and rebuilt the platform from theground up — this time with artificial intelligence as a core functionallayer, not an afterthought."We spent six years watching the gap in the market that VerticalRent'sshutdown created," said a spokesperson for VerticalRent. "Every platformthat tried to fill it eventually added fees, moved upmarket, or gotacquired. The independent landlord is still underserved. That's who webuilt this for."The relaunched VerticalRent offers a full suite of free landlord tools:-- Free Tenant Screening : Full credit report, criminal background check,and eviction history at no cost to landlords. Applicants pay aone-time screening fee. Available at-- $2 Flat-Fee Rent Collection: ACH bank transfers with nopercentage-based fees. Available at-- AI Lease Generator: State-specific lease agreements produced inminutes. Available at www.verticalrent.com/ai-lease-generator -- AI Risk Scoring: Synthesizes credit, criminal, eviction, and rentalhistory into a plain-English risk assessment for every applicant.Available at www.verticalrent.com/ai-tenant-screening -- Free Rental History Reports: Available to both landlords and rentersat www.verticalrent.com/rental-history-report -- Ask John AI: An AI property management advisor embedded on every pageof the platform, available 24/7 to answer landlord and renterquestions in real time.VerticalRent officially re-launched on Easter Sunday, April 5th, 2026.The platform is registered as a Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) under theFair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), ensuring full legal compliance in all50 states.Former users of the original VerticalRent platform are encouraged tocreate a new account. The full backstory of the relaunch is available atVerticalRent is free to join at www.verticalrent.com About ScreenForge Labs LLCScreenForge Labs LLC is a Fort Myers, Florida-based software companybuilding AI-native SaaS products for underserved markets. Its portfolioincludes VerticalRent (property management), HolyJot (faith technology),VolunteerBadge (nonprofit volunteer screening), and HomeProBadge (homeservices). Learn more at screenforgelabs.com.###Media contact: support@screenforgelabs.com

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