80% of Women Leaders Now Shape AI Strategy; Menopause OS Founder Says Midlife Women Are the Driving Force

Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, founder of MenopauseOS and CEO of ReMarkiTable LLC, is calling on high-performing midlife women to lead AI strategy not follow it. The Menopause Penalty costs the U.S. economy $1.8 billion in lost productivity every year (Mayo Clinic). MenopauseOS gives high-performing midlife women the AI systems to eliminate it.

Marki Lemons Ryhal says the smartest AI adoption is happening during menopause.

When you can't brute-force a 14-hour day anymore, you build systems. AI is the system. The data proves women leaders aren't just using it, they're governing it.” — Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, founder of MenopauseOS and CEO of ReMarkiTable LLC, is calling on high-performing midlife women to recognize what new data confirms: women leaders are not behind on AI, they are defining how it gets built. A study released April 7 by Chief and The Harris Poll found that 80% of senior women leaders are actively shaping AI strategy in their organizations, with 31% focused specifically on AI governance, ethics, and responsible implementation.The data arrives at a turning point. While headlines focus on AI speed and automation, 87% of these women leaders report witnessing negative outcomes when companies prioritize AI without investing in people, including 42% who say teams can execute tasks but can no longer think strategically. At the same time, 90% of women ages 35 and older experience at least one menopause symptom, and Mayo Clinic research puts the annual U.S. productivity cost of menopause at $1.8 billion. The women leading AI strategy are often the same women managing brain fog, sleep disruption, and shifts in cognitive load in real time.The common assumption is that menopause slows women down during the most demanding years of their careers. Lemons Ryhal rejects that framing entirely. She argues that midlife women who pair AI tools with intentional workflow design are outperforming their younger peers not because AI replaces what menopause takes, but because it forces a level of operational precision most professionals never develop."The women I work with aren't adopting AI because it's trendy. They're adopting it because their bodies gave them a deadline to get smarter about how they work," said Marki Lemons Ryhal, CSP, founder of MenopauseOS. "When you can't brute-force a 14-hour day anymore, you build systems. AI is the system. And the data proves women leaders aren't just using it, they're governing it."The Chief study surveyed 1,768 leaders, including 1,005 senior women, and found that 85% have already established AI governance guidelines while creating space for human skill development. Lemons Ryhal brings more than 20 years of experience equipping high-performing midlife professionals with technology-powered strategies. A five-time Hall of Fame inductee, Certified Speaking Professional, proptech investor, and femtech developer, she has trained more than 1,000,000 professionals since 1993. She now focuses MenopauseOS on giving midlife women the AI operating system their careers demand.As mandatory Menopause Action Plans take effect for large UK employers in April 2026, with enforcement for companies of 250+ employees beginning Spring 2027, Lemons Ryhal expects the U.S. to follow. She is expanding MenopauseOS programming in Q2 2026 to include AI workflow audits specifically designed for women managing perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause symptoms while leading teams, closing deals, and scaling businesses.Subscribe to the Menopause OS LinkedIn Newsletter for weekly AI strategies built for high-performing midlife women: linkedin.com/newsletters/menopause-os. For inquiries about speaking, training, or partnerships, visit www.markilemons.com

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