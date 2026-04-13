Elizabeth M. Lykins, Award-Winning Author and Spiritual Coach, Says Gen Z Spiritual Revival Signals Cultural Shift

Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth M. Lykins’ complimentary masterclass launches in June, teaching thought management and intentional decision-making

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With wars raging, an uncertain economy, and a slew of other issues plaguing the country, Millennials and Gen Z are showing renewed interest in a spiritual revival. According to Christianity Daily, recent survey research indicates that younger generations in the United States, especially Millennials and Generation Z, are more optimistic than older age groups about a nationwide spiritual awakening. As trust in traditional institutions declines, this revival comes at a time when more people are searching for higher answers and seeking truth within themselves.

“I like that Gen Z is having a spiritual renewal and not so much a religious experience. We are all spiritual beings. That is the foundation of who we are. We are spiritual beings living in a body,” says Elizabeth M. Lykins, author and spiritual coach.

A spiritual revival occurs when people experience a renewed, energized connection to faith, purpose, or a higher power. It can happen individually or within a group, church, or even an entire community. Lykins says today’s society has left many younger individuals searching for something more. Sometimes, it takes adversity to recognize that everyone has a path. Rather than seeking the confines of traditional religion, today’s youth are seeking clarity through a different lens.

“A lot of these kids are more free thinkers,” Lykins explains. “Many of the younger generations were not raised in church and therefore do not possess preconceived notions of what is good or evil. They are looking to connect with themselves because the power to know what to do is already within them. Often, when people get trapped in religious ideology, they tend to blindly follow a leader while ignoring their own voice or beliefs.”

Lykins adds that amid growing distrust in institutions and ongoing public revelations, younger generations feel a stronger need to activate their internal compass. In her book Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You, she guides readers in uncovering their path to happiness by helping them discover who they are within.

“Be yourself because there will only ever be one of you. There will never be someone like you. You all have something unique inside of you,” she says. “This journey of self-discovery is also about accepting yourself for who you are. No one will be liked by everyone. You may face rejection because not everyone is ready for you, and that is okay. Part of finding out who you are is learning who you are not. Set boundaries for yourself.”

As part of her work, Lykins is also offering a complimentary virtual masterclass, The Art of Managing Thought, equipping participants with practical tools to recognize healthy versus unhealthy thinking, reduce toxic thought patterns, and strengthen decision-making clarity. The live Zoom sessions will be held on June 20, 2026, and September 12, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT, with a limit of 50 participants per session. Registration opens May 15 for the June session and August 15 for the September session.

For more information about the masterclass, message Lykins directly: elizabethlykins@amagnificentmetamorphosis.com

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

A spiritual transformation coach, bestselling author, and licensed medical provider, Elizabeth M. Lykins brings decades of experience in emergency and urgent care medicine, as well as extensive work in one-on-one and group coaching. She specializes in guiding professionals experiencing overwhelm and anxiety through personalized, non-religious coaching that fosters deeper self-awareness, purpose, and inner alignment. Her approach integrates medical training from the University of Washington and the University of Nebraska with certifications in NLP, EFT, CBT-I, hypnotherapy, and transformational coaching, while drawing on mindfulness-based teachings from Sydney Banks, Eckhart Tolle, and Don Miguel Ruiz. She is also the author of Reflections on Transcendence, a meditation and reflection guide supporting personal growth, available worldwide in print, Kindle, and Audible formats.

To learn more about Lykins, click here: https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/index.html

Elizabeth M. Lykins is available for interviews.

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