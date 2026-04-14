West Coast Prep 3PL & iFulfillAndShip Sign Strategic Co-Marketing Agreement to Deliver Bi-Coastal Fulfillment Solutions

West Coast Prep 3PL West Coast Prep 3PL and iFulfillAndShip establish a bi-coastal fulfillment partnership to deliver faster, cost-efficient nationwide logistics solutions. Bi-coastal fulfillment network powered by West Coast Prep 3PL and iFulfillAndShip, enabling faster delivery, reduced shipping costs, and optimized nationwide distribution.

Bringing West and East Coast fulfillment together to give brands faster shipping, lower costs, and a more scalable logistics model.

Brands today need more than a single-node fulfillment solution. This partnership allows us to offer a more flexible and scalable logistics model that supports faster delivery and better cost control.” — Ahmad Noory

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Coast Prep 3PL , a California-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in Amazon FBA prep , direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and wholesale distribution, today announced a strategic co-marketing and operational partnership with iFulfillAndShip, an East Coast-based fulfillment provider, to deliver bi-coastal fulfillment solutions for eCommerce brands across the United States.This partnership enables both companies to provide clients with a true multi-node logistics model, combining West Coast and East Coast fulfillment capabilities to improve delivery speed, reduce shipping costs, and enhance operational flexibility. iFulfillAndShip is also one of a limited number of Amazon-vetted and recommended prep centers, further strengthening the operational reliability of the partnership.West Coast Prep 3PL currently supports a growing portfolio of Amazon sellers, direct-to-consumer brands, and wholesale distributors across the United States.Through this agreement, clients of both West Coast Prep 3PL and iFulfillAndShip will be able to strategically position inventory across both regions, allowing for more efficient nationwide distribution across Amazon, direct-to-consumer, and wholesale channels.“Brands today need more than a single-node fulfillment solution,” said Ahmad “Zubi” Noory, Founder & President of West Coast Prep 3PL. “This partnership allows us to offer clients a more flexible and scalable logistics model that supports faster delivery and better cost control.”Tim Neal, managing director of iFulfillAndShip, added: “By aligning operationally and from a go-to-market perspective, we’re able to offer brands a more complete fulfillment solution without sacrificing execution quality on either coast.”The partnership supports:• bi-coastal inventory positioning direct-to-consumer fulfillment across both regions• wholesale and retail distribution• reduced shipping zones and parcel costs• improved delivery times nationwideWith inventory positioned across multiple nodes, brands can reduce reliance on a single fulfillment center while improving service levels and operational resilience.This strategic co-marketing agreement reflects a broader trend toward distributed fulfillment models as eCommerce brands scale and require more sophisticated logistics infrastructure.About West Coast Prep 3PLWest Coast Prep 3PL is a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) company offering Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, wholesale distribution, and inventory management services. Based in Southern California, the company partners with eCommerce brands to optimize logistics, reduce costs, and scale operations nationwide.About iFulfillAndShipiFulfillAndShip is an East Coast-based fulfillment provider supporting eCommerce brands with order fulfillment, inventory management, and distribution services. The company focuses on efficient, scalable fulfillment solutions for direct-to-consumer and wholesale operations.Media Contact:Ahmad “Zubi” Nooryahmad@westcoastprep3pl.com

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