Dr. Amanda Steinberger Earns 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor Honor for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Dr. Amanda Steinberger, Vascular Specialist of La Jolla Vein & Vascular La Jolla Vein and Vascular's main office is located in the Scripps XIMED building in La Jolla. Logo for La Jolla Vein & Vascular

National recognition highlights continued excellence in patient care and leadership in vein treatment

Receiving this recognition for the fourth year in a row is incredibly meaningful—it reflects my ongoing commitment to advancing venous medicine and improving patient outcomes.” — Dr. Amanda Steinberger

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda L. Steinberger, DO, a leading interventional radiologist and vein specialist in La Jolla, has been named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the fourth consecutive year, reinforcing her reputation as one of the nation’s top experts in venous and vascular care.The Castle Connolly Top Doctor designation is awarded to approximately 7% of licensed physicians nationwide, based on peer nominations and a rigorous selection process led by a physician-driven research team. This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Steinberger’s continued excellence in interventional radiology, venous medicine, and minimally invasive vein treatments.Dr. Steinberger practices at La Jolla Vein & Vascular, a premier San Diego-area clinic specializing in advanced, minimally invasive solutions for vein disease. She is board-certified by the American Board of Radiology in interventional radiology and diagnostic radiology, and also holds certification from the American Board of Venous & Lymphatic Medicine.Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of superficial vein disease, Dr. Steinberger treats conditions such as:• Varicose veins• Spider veins• Chronic venous insufficiencyKnown for her clinical expertise and compassionate bedside manner, Dr. Steinberger is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered vein care using the latest medical advancements.“I am committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for my patients,” said Dr. Steinberger. “Over the past year, we’ve expanded our advanced vein treatment options to provide even more effective, comfortable solutions.”Dr. Steinberger performs a full range of minimally invasive vein procedures, including:• Endovenous thermal ablation (radiofrequency and laser)• Endovenous chemical ablation• Mechanochemical ablation (MOCA)• Microphlebectomy• Cosmetic sclerotherapy• Vascular laser• Cryo-assisted combined laser and sclerotherapyLa Jolla Vein & Vascular is currently the only practice in San Diego offering an innovative treatment that combines cosmetic sclerotherapy with advanced laser technology to enhance results while minimizing discomfort.‘Our approach brings together the gold standard in cosmetic vein treatment with advanced laser technology and continuous skin cooling,’ said Dr. Steinberger. ‘This allows us to achieve better outcomes while making the experience more comfortable for our patients.’Dr. Steinberger earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her internship and diagnostic radiology residency at Mercy Catholic Medical Center, where she served as chief resident, followed by a fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.“Receiving this recognition for the fourth year in a row is incredibly meaningful,” Dr. Steinberger said. “It reflects my ongoing commitment to advancing the field of venous medicine and collaborating with colleagues worldwide to improve patient outcomes.”For more information about Dr. Amanda Steinberger and advanced vein treatment options in La Jolla, visit La Jolla Vein & Vascular.About La Jolla Vein & VascularLa Jolla Vein & Vascular is a leading San Diego vein treatment clinic specializing in minimally invasive treatments for varicose veins, spider veins, and venous insufficiency. Recognized for its clinical expertise, advanced technology, and outstanding patient reviews, the practice delivers personalized, patient-centered care in a modern setting. La Jolla Vein & Vascular also features an on-site accredited vascular ultrasound laboratory, enabling accurate diagnosis, efficient treatment planning, and a seamless patient experience from consultation through recovery. With locations in La Jolla and Vista, La Jolla Vein & Vascular expands access to high-quality, advanced vein care for patients across the San Diego area.

Meet Dr. Amanda Steinberger, Top Vein Specialist in San Diego

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