LynkDog Launches the First Backlink Monitoring Platform Built for the AEO and GEO Era

LynkDog Logo

As AI search reshapes B2B discovery, LynkDog protects backlinks and directory placements that power brand citations in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LynkDog today announced the official launch of the first backlink and directory monitoring platform purpose-built for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) - the fast-emerging disciplines focused on brand visibility inside AI search engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews. The platform is already trusted by 500+ agencies and 5,000+ users, with over 1 million backlinks under active 24/7 monitoring.The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for B2B marketing. According to recent industry data, 94% of B2B buyers now use AI during their buying process, 50% of software buyers begin their research inside an AI chatbot rather than a traditional search engine, and brands cited in AI answers convert at 14.2% compared to just 2.8% from traditional search - a 5x lift that has turned AI citation share into one of the most commercially valuable metrics in modern marketing."When we looked at the existing backlink monitoring tools , none of them were engineered for the reality marketing teams are living in today," said Amit Jain, VP of Technology at LynkDog. "They were built to check if a link still returns a 200 status code. That's table stakes. What teams actually need is a system that watches every backlink and every directory placement in real time, catches the silent changes - a dofollow flipped to nofollow, an anchor text edit, a stale G2 or Product Hunt profile - and surfaces them before they quietly erode a brand's AI visibility. We built LynkDog from the ground up to protect that authority layer at scale."A silent decay crisisIndustry analysis suggests that roughly 15% of B2B backlinks die every year - removed, noindexed, or silently stripped of their dofollow attributes. Directory profiles on G2, Capterra, Product Hunt, and similar platforms go stale just as quickly. In nearly every case, the brand that earned or paid for the placement is never notified. For marketing teams investing six or seven figures annually in link building and directory strategy, the result is a widening gap between the authority they believe they have and the authority AI engines actually see.LynkDog closes that gap by monitoring every backlink and directory placement in a customer's portfolio multiple times a day, tracking status codes, anchor text changes, rel attribute shifts, page removals, and directory listing health. Instant alerts via Email and Slack let teams recover placements before they compound into lost citations - and lost revenue.A new category, built on a new problemLynkDog is positioning itself as the category-defining platform for AEO & GEO protection, a new discipline that sits at the intersection of traditional SEO, PR, and AI visibility strategy . Unlike legacy backlink monitors that focus narrowly on Google rankings, LynkDog's platform is architected around a broader thesis: in the AI era, every third-party mention - a backlink, a G2 review profile, a Product Hunt launch page, a Capterra listing - is a potential citation source for an LLM answer. Monitoring all of them, together, is no longer optional.Platform highlights- Automated 24/7 monitoring of every backlink in a customer's portfolio, with multiple daily checks for status codes, anchor text, and rel attribute changes- Directory submission tracking across G2, Capterra, Product Hunt, GetApp, SourceForge, TrustRadius, and 200+ other platforms - all in one dashboard- Instant alerts via Email and Slack the moment any link or listing changes- Full link audit history for client reporting, compliance, and placement proof- Domain health metrics including DA, DR, and more, auto-fetched for every monitored domain- Integrations with Google Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush, and CSV import- SOC2 compliant, with 99.9% uptime- Built for agencies, in-house SEO teams, and growth leadersLynkDog is designed for SEO agencies managing client backlink portfolios at scale, in-house growth and SEO teams at B2B SaaS companies, and link-building specialists who need to prove placement durability to clients and executives.LynkDog is available starting today with a free-forever plan, no credit card required. Paid plans unlock larger portfolios, team seats, and advanced reporting. More information is available at lynkdog.com.About LynkDogLynkDog is the first backlink and directory monitoring platform built for the AEO and GEO era. The company protects the authority signals that power brand visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and traditional search engines - monitoring every backlink and directory placement 24/7 and alerting teams the moment anything changes.LynkDog is trusted by 500+ agencies and 5,000+ users worldwide, is SOC2 compliant, and is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at lynkdog.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.