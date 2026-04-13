THE BASCOM GROUP ACQUIRES 294-UNIT NEWLY BUILT CLASS A APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA FOR $103 MILLION

A brand-new, institutional-quality asset acquired at a basis significantly below what it would cost to build today, in a submarket with one of the strongest long-term growth stories in Las Vegas” — Tom Gilfillan, Vice President at Bascom

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) has acquired The Ellison, a 294-unit apartment community located at 9235 West Russell Road in the Summerlin/Spring Valley submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The purchase price was $103,000,000, or $350,340 per unit. Lee Redmond, Nicholas Schroeder, Vincent Punzi, and Lowell Takahashi of Newmark arranged the debt financing for the acquisition, while AXA Investment Managers US Inc. provided the acquisition loan. The Newmark Investment Sales team led by Jonathan Merhaut, Doug Schuster, and Curt Allsop represented the seller on the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield has been engaged as property manager for the community.Completed in 2024, The Ellison is a premier Class A five-story apartment community offering studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 901 square feet. Arguably one of the top apartment communities in the Las Vegas metro, The Ellison stands apart from its competitors with wrap construction that offers eight levels of direct-access structured parking and an expansive rooftop featuring a heated resort-style pool and spa with a jumbotron screen, clubhouse lounge, spin room, Pilates studio, and indoor-outdoor fitness center.Tom Gilfillan, Vice President at Bascom, stated, “Opportunities like The Ellison do not come around often. This is a brand-new, institutional-quality asset acquired at a basis significantly below what it would cost to build today, in a submarket with one of the strongest long-term growth stories in Las Vegas. We are excited to get to work.”The Ellison is situated along the I-215 Freeway in “The Curve,” a stretch of southwest Las Vegas with direct access to Summerlin, the Las Vegas Strip, and Harry Reid International Airport. The surrounding area is home to several major developments underway, including the Athletics’ new MLB stadium, Intermountain Healthcare’s Children’s Hospital, and expansions of the Roseman Nursing School and the UNLV Harry Reid Research & Technology Park.Bascom plans to complete lease-up of the property and implement institutional-grade management through Cushman & Wakefield to optimize operations and enhance the resident experience. Jason Hanna, Senior Principal of Operations at Bascom, added, “The Ellison sets a new standard for apartment living in this submarket, and we are excited to build on that foundation. There is no comparison in the area to the Ellison’s incredible rooftop with the heated resort-style pool, jumbotron screen, clubhouse lounge, spin room, Pilates studio, and indoor-outdoor fitness center – all with amazing views of the Las Vegas strip.”Since 2013, Bascom has been one of the most active buyers in Las Vegas, having acquired 37 properties totaling 9,959 units across the metro, representing over $1.4 billion in total acquisition cost. The firm currently owns nine communities in the market and has previously owned two properties within half a mile of The Ellison, including Spectrum Apartments, which is located directly across the street. Tom Gilfillan added, “The Ellison is a notable example of why we keep coming back to Las Vegas. The Summerlin/Spring Valley submarket consistently outperforms the metro, with stronger demographics, higher income levels, and demand drivers that are real and growing.”About Bascom:The Bascom Group, LLC is a minority-owned private equity firm specializing in value-added multifamily, commercial, and non-performing loans and real estate related investments and operating companies. Bascom sources value-added and distressed properties including many through foreclosure, bankruptcy, or short sales and repositions them by adding capital improvements, improving revenue, and reducing expenses by realizing operational efficiencies through implementation of institutional-quality property management. Bascom, founded by principals Derek Chen, Jerry Fink, and David Kim, is one of the most active and seasoned buyers and operators of apartment communities in the U.S. Since 1996, Bascom has completed over $23.0 billion in multifamily value-added transactions encompassing 367 multifamily properties and over 93,978 units. Bascom’s commercial transaction volume is $5.8 billion in total and amounts to over 23.4 million square feet. Bascom has ranked among the top 50 multifamily owners in the U.S. Bascom’s subsidiaries and joint ventures include the Bascom Value Added Apartment Investors, Shubin Nadal Associates, Spirit Bascom Ventures, REDA Bascom Ventures, Bascom Northwest Ventures, Bascom Arizona Ventures, Harbor Associates, Village Partners Ventures, and Realm Group. Bascom’s subsidiaries also include Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately held executive suite, coworking and shared workspace companies in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.bascomgroup.com

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