【Grant of usage right】MGTO launches the IP Licensing Program for Macao Tourism Mascot “Mak Mak” to foster cultural tourism and creative industry development

MACAU, April 12 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launches the “IP Licensing Program for Macao Tourism Mascot ‘Mak Mak’” (the “Program”) to accept applications from enterprises and community associations legally registered or established in the Macao Special Administrative Region. The categories include applications for commercial and non-commercial use. By granting the right of using the Macao SAR’s tourism mascot Mak Mak, the Office encourages entities to harness Mak Mak’s image to develop a diversity of products and experiences for branding Macao as a diverse destination. Their usage is set to elevate the brand’s influence and open up business opportunities, fostering the concerted development between “tourism + culture and creativity”.

MGTO held a launch ceremony at the 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) today (12 April) to elaborate the Program and present the product designs proposed by local enterprises with the intent of cooperation, which include travel souvenirs, daily commodities and food products. Their designs reveal the diverse potential of Mak Mak harnessed as an IP brand.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed that the Program aims to show Mak Mak’s potential as an IP and foster creative collaboration across different sectors. She sincerely invited members of different sectors to join the Program and unleash their creative power, joining hands to promote the concerted development between “tourism + culture and creativity” and inject an impetus to destination promotion for mutual success.

Waiver of licensing fees

The “IP Licensing Program for Macao Tourism Mascot ‘Mak Mak’” is open to applicants as follows: natural person business owners with business commencement and registration in the Macao SAR, or legal person business owners legally established in the Macao SAR, as well as associations legally established in the Macao SAR. Their applications can be submitted in four categories namely merchandise, food products, promotional materials and events. The judging panel will appraise and analyze the applications in accordance with the criteria for the corresponding categories (for commercial or non-commercial use).

Within the valid period and defined scope of licensed usage, the licensed entities can harness and operate the use of Mak Mak without any licensing fees required. Licensees are also given the priority to join tourism promotions or exhibition activities organized by MGTO. All the profits yielded by the use of Mak Mak or derivative and fusion works based on Mak Mak belong to the licensed entities. MGTO will provide promotional support via official platforms as well to assist with their branding of products or events related to Mak Mak.

The Program is open for applications from 20 April onwards. Interested individuals are welcome to scan the QR code on the infographics or visit the website (https://ep.macaotourism.gov.mo/makmak-ip/?lang=zh-hant) for more information.

MITE features “Mak Mak & Friends” photo installation

At MITE, MGTO set up a “Mak Mak & Friends” photo installation at the Magnetic Creative Hub to showcase Mak Mak’s vibrant images in various community events and destination promotions, as well as Mak Mak’s photos with other IPs. Residents and visitors could also purchase Mak Mak’s commodities on sale at a booth.

Mak Mak was born in 2018

Organized by MGTO and co-organized by Cultural Affairs Bureau and Cultural Industry Fund, the Design Contest for Macao Tourism Mascot was held in 2017. After two rounds of judging process, the entry of Mak Mak stood out among 111 outstanding design works. Starting in April 2018, Mak Mak became the Macao Tourism Mascot and has since shouldered the mission to brand Macao as a travel destination. Furthermore, MGTO and Cultural Industry Fund co-launched the “Specific Financial Support Program for the Cultural Tourism Brand Building – Mak Mak” in 2019 to encourage local cultural and creative enterprises to uncover local cultural elements and develop innovative cultural tourism products and experiences, propelling cultural tourism development forward.

Over the years, MGTO has taken Mak Mak along to spotlight Macao’s destination appeal in different parts of the world. With its diverse image, Mak Mak plays a tourism ambassador in different local promotional events as well, gaining in popularity among residents and visitors. The “IP Licensing Program for Macao Tourism Mascot ‘Mak Mak’” is now launched with the hope to let Mak Mak go out into the world and become an iconic brand for the destination in the future.