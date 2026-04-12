Prize-giving ceremony is held today (12 April) for Student Drawing Contest, Photo Contest and AI Generative Art Contest of the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

MACAU, April 12 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“Fireworks Contest”) was held with success in September and October 2025. The prize-giving ceremony for the Fireworks Contest’s three outreach activities — the Student Drawing Contest, Photo Contest and AI Generative Art Contest was held at the 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo today (12 April), conferring a total of 104 awards upon the winners. The prize-winning artworks carry on the impact of “tourism + events” and manifest the city’s vibrant appeal.

Over 2,600 creative works set off the event’s splendor

Organized by MGTO and coordinated by the Macau Artist Society, the Photographic Society of Macao and the Association of Advertising Agents of Macau respectively, the Student Drawing Contest, Photo Contest and AI Generative Art Contest attracted enthusiastic participants. A total of 2,635 entries were submitted by 1,567 participants. Comprising MGTO and the three entities, the judging panel selected 104 award-winning works from 812 student drawings, 1,175 photos and 648 AI-generated artworks.

In her speech at the ceremony, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed her joy to see the participants expressing their talent and creativity in the three contests. They merged dazzling fireworks with Macao’s World Heritage, cultural landmarks, iconic architecture and different festive events. The pyrotechnic splendor and momentum was brought to life through their unique lens. Every work embodied the passion and imagination of the creator for Macao and the Fireworks Contest.

Prize-winning works exhibited in Ritz Building at Senado Square

There were four categories in the Student Drawing Contest, two categories in the Photo Contest and two categories in the AI Generative Art Contest. First, second, third and merit awards were presented in each category. The prize-winning works and list of awardees are posted on the themed website for the Fireworks Contest (https://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo/en). The prize-winning works will be exhibited in the Ritz Building at Senado Square from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from 13 April to 12 May. Residents and visitors are welcome to behold the creative works.

The guests present at the prize-giving ceremony include MGTO Director Maria Helana de Senna Fernandes and Deputy Director Jennifer Si Tou, Director of Jornal Va Kio, Chiang Sao Meng, President of Macau Artist Society, Lok Hei, Vice President of the General Assembly of the Photographic Society of Macao, Ma Chi Son, President of the Association of Advertising Agents of Macau, Lou Kam Fai, as well as representatives of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Education and Youth Development Bureau, Macao Polytechnic University and media entities, among others.

MGTO organized the Student Drawing Contest and Photo Contest for the Fireworks Contest as in the past, as well as the AI Generative Art Contest for the first time last year, welcoming participants with the above interests from different age groups to unleash their creativity, enhancing public engagement and radiating the event’s impact.

Launched in 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event in the city. Over the past editions, top notch fireworks companies from around the world have created wonderful pyrotechnic shows. In tandem with the Fireworks Carnival on each fireworks evening, the Fireworks Contest engages the public for captivating nighttime entertainment and fosters the community economy, radiating Macao’s glamour of “tourism + events” and enriching the city’s offerings and appeal as a world centre of tourism and leisure.