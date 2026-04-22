DeSoto & State Introduces On-Demand Advisory Services for Story Development, Message Clarity, and Leadership Readiness

DeSoto & State launches on-demand advisory for messaging and leadership booked within 24 hours at DeSotoState.com DeSoto & State's three new one-on-one advisory sessions.

One-on-one sessions assess story viability, sharpen messaging, and prepare leaders for public moments, with online booking and guidance available within hours

Story Signal transformed how we communicate, shifting us from promoting individual events to telling a cohesive, organization-wide story.” — Karen Rozmus, President, Forest Park Arts Alliance

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeSoto & State Communications announces the launch of three new one-on-one advisory sessions designed to help organizations navigate high-stakes communications decisions with clarity and confidence.The new offerings, Story Signal, Message Assessment, and Spotlight Moment , provide structured, 60- to 90-minute sessions focused on a single question, decision, or public-facing moment. Each session delivers immediate, actionable direction grounded in how messages are understood outside an organization's internal context.“These sessions are built for moments when leaders need to make a decision quickly and cannot afford to get the message wrong,” said Ryan Arnold, president and founder of DeSoto & State Communications. “They provide a clear external read and a direct path forward, without the time and structure of a full engagement.”The sessions are built for leadership transitions, media opportunities, sensitive situations, and announcements that must be right on first release. Each is structured around a single decision and delivers clear direction based on how the message will be understood beyond the organization.They draw directly from DeSoto & State Communications' broader advisory work and core workshops , including Jump Training, PR Primer, and PR Edge. The same structure, rigor, and judgment used in full engagements and team-based training are applied in a condensed format, giving leaders immediate, situation-specific guidance aligned with the firm's broader communications strategy work."In high-stakes situations, organizations benefit from direct access to experienced communications counsel who can provide a clear external read," said Tweed Thornton, Board President, Association of Consultants to Nonprofits. "DeSoto & State has created a disciplined, practical approach that gives leaders the clarity and direction they need without delay. That kind of focused, one-on-one guidance is both necessary and effective."To reflect how these decisions typically arise, the sessions are structured as three focused offerings:1. Story Signal determines whether a story is ready for public visibility. The session tests credibility, timing, and relevance, and identifies what strengthens or weakens the opportunity. Clients leave with a clear go or no-go decision and specific next steps.2. Message Assessment evaluates how messaging lands with a new audience. The session identifies where clarity drops, where credibility softens, and where confusion is likely. Clients receive precise language and positioning adjustments they can apply immediately.3. Spotlight Moment prepares leaders for interviews, speaking engagements, and high-visibility appearances. The session refines core messaging, strengthens delivery, and prepares responses to direct and difficult questions. Clients leave with a tighter message, stronger control, and a recorded run-through for review.“Story Signal transformed how we communicate, shifting us from promoting individual events to telling a cohesive, organization-wide story,” said Karen Rozmus, president of the Forest Park Arts Alliance. “Message Assessment delivered the outside perspective we needed to sharpen our messaging, and we’re already seeing the impact in how we communicate."Sessions are designed to ensure focus and relevance to the specific situation. Most are conducted one-on-one, with Story Signal and Message Assessment able to accommodate small teams when a shared decision or message is being developed. Participants receive written follow-up materials summarizing key takeaways, recommended adjustments, and next steps. Spotlight Moment sessions also include a recorded rehearsal for review prior to the event.Sessions are offered at flat fees ranging from $595 to $795. A limited number of sessions are available at a preferred rate for members of select chambers, associations, and partner organizations.Sessions can be booked directly through the DeSoto & State website, with most appointments scheduled within 24 hours. In urgent situations, same-day sessions may be available to address immediate communications needs.<>About DeSoto & State Communications, Inc.DeSoto & State Communications is a Chicago-based public relations and communications firm serving nonprofits, cultural organizations, and mission-driven teams. The firm helps organizations earn meaningful media coverage, clarify their messages, and build durable visibility through thoughtful strategy, disciplined execution, and strong media relationships. DeSoto & State also supports the systems and workflows that make effective communications possible, and provides workshops, trainings, and one-on-one strategy sessions to help teams move faster and stay organized as their work grows. Clients include the American Writers Museum, Chicago Children’s Choir, Cara Collective, the Chicago Independent Venue League, and Vanderbilt University.DeSoto & State is a member of the Association of Consultants to Nonprofits, a national network of advisors supporting social impact organizations and advancing standards for the field.Learn more at DesotoState.com.

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