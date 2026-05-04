B Design Denver Expands to Outdoor Kitchens — European Systems Engineered for Colorado's Altitude and Climate

European outdoor kitchen engineered for Colorado altitude — available at B Design Denver in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe Blend collection Italian kitchen by Composit Cucine — B Design Denver showroom, Art District on Santa Fe, Colorado

European outdoor kitchen systems rated for Colorado altitude, UV exposure and freeze-thaw cycles — now at B Design Denver, Art District on Santa Fe

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B Design, located at 777 Santa Fe Drive in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe — Colorado's nationally recognized creative district drawing up to 15,000 visitors on monthly First Friday Art Walks — today announced the addition of European outdoor kitchen systems to its Colorado design program, becoming the state's first full-service European indoor and outdoor design destination.Colorado presents a specific set of challenges for outdoor kitchens that domestic systems are rarely engineered to meet. High-altitude UV intensity degrades finishes and materials that perform well at lower elevations. Freeze-thaw cycles — sometimes multiple times per day in shoulder seasons — stress joints, panels, and hardware beyond the tolerances of systems designed for coastal or temperate markets. And humidity that drops below 20 percent in winter months creates dimensional instability in materials not specified for that environment.B Design's European outdoor kitchen systems are engineered for exactly these conditions. Stainless steel construction, UV-stable polymer and stone surfaces, sealed hardware, and modular configurations built to mountain contemporary and Front Range architectural vocabulary allow homeowners in Denver, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Vail, Aspen, Telluride, and Summit County to extend the quality of their interior European kitchen to the outdoor living environment."The outdoor kitchen is no longer an afterthought in luxury Colorado residential design," said Gregory, principal designer at B Design. "Our clients are specifying the same quality level outside that they demand inside. European systems are the only ones engineered to meet that standard in Colorado's climate."B Design's outdoor kitchen program complements its complete indoor design offering: Italian kitchen systems by Composit Cucine, German kitchens by Nobilia, Colorado-made cabinetry by Giuseppe, Belligotti Italian closets, Tecnografica wallcoverings, Sibu Design's complete eight-line Austrian panel collection, Stones like Stones natural surfaces, NEWMAT stretch ceiling systems, Italian living room wall units, Italian handblown glass lighting, and motorized shades.Outdoor kitchen consultations by appointment. 777 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO 80204. Phone: 720-597-8336. Web: b-design-llc.com. Trade program : b-design-llc.com/trade-programs.About B Design: Colorado's only showroom with Italian cabinetry (Composit Cucine), German cabinetry (Nobilia), Colorado-made cabinetry (Giuseppe), Belligotti Italian closets, Tecnografica wallcoverings, Sibu Design Austria's 8-line panels, Stones like Stones surfaces, NEWMAT ceilings, Italian living systems, outdoor kitchens, Italian lighting, motorized shades. Located in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe.

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