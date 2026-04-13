Potter Fence Company Rebrands to 937 My Fence, Expands Services for Homeowners Across Dayton, Ohio

Residential fence installation by 937 My Fence in the Dayton, Ohio area

937 My Fence, formerly Potter Fence Company, expands fencing services across Dayton, helping homeowners improve property value, privacy, and security.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 937 My Fence, formerly known as Potter Fence Company, has officially rebranded to better reflect its growing presence and expanded service offerings across the Dayton region. The company continues to provide professional fence installation services for homeowners throughout Dayton, Beavercreek, Troy, and surrounding communities in the Miami Valley.

The rebrand marks a strategic step forward as the company strengthens its identity while maintaining the same commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction that local homeowners have come to expect. By transitioning to the 937 My Fence name, the business aims to create a more recognizable, regionally focused brand directly tied to the Dayton area.

Fencing remains one of the most effective ways for homeowners to improve property value, enhance privacy, and increase security. Homeowners searching for fence installation in Dayton can explore available services and learn more about installation options through the company’s website.

As more homeowners begin planning outdoor upgrades, many are also researching fence installation cost in Dayton to better understand pricing, materials, and long-term value before starting their project. 937 My Fence provides guidance to help customers make informed decisions based on property needs and budget.

In addition to cost considerations, understanding fence permit requirements in Dayton is an important step for homeowners preparing for a new installation. The company helps guide customers through the process to ensure projects comply with local regulations and proceed without delays.

“Homeowners today are looking for practical upgrades that improve both the functionality and appearance of their property,” a company representative said. “Our goal is to provide fencing solutions that not only meet those needs but also add long-term value.”

937 My Fence specializes in a range of residential fencing solutions, including privacy fences, aluminum fencing, wood fencing, and custom installations designed to complement each property. As demand continues to grow across the Miami Valley, the company remains focused on dependable scheduling, clear communication, and high-quality installation practices.

About 937 My Fence

937 My Fence (formerly Potter Fence Company) is a Dayton, Ohio-based fence installation company serving homeowners throughout the Miami Valley. The company specializes in residential fencing solutions that enhance property value, security, and curb appeal, with a focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.

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