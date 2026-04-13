Prince William County Author and Foster Care Alumnus Launches Foundation Scholarship, Raises $2,500 in 48 Hours

Those Boys on the Hill Foundation Logo

PWC author & foster care alumnus raises $2,500 in 48 hours, opens inaugural scholarship for college-bound foster youth nationwide.

We are planting the flag here first. But foster youth are aging out of the system every single day in every state in this country, and this scholarship belongs to all of them.” — Elliott Glover, Founder, TBOTH Foundation

GAINESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elliott Glover, a Prince William County resident, published author, and survivor of the Philadelphia foster care system, has launched the Those Boys on the Hill Foundation — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting young people who age out of or emancipate from the foster care and group home systems. Within 48 hours of the foundation's public launch, the community raised $2,500 in donations, including corporate-matched contributions, signaling broad support for the mission.The foundation's inaugural scholarship is open to college-bound foster youth across the entire United States. Prince William County, Virginia — where Glover lives and calls home — serves as the foundation's launch community. "We are planting the flag here first," Glover said. "This is home, and we want to look our community in the eye and show up here first. But foster youth are aging out of the system every single day in every state in this country, and this scholarship belongs to all of them." The scholarship carries no GPA requirement and no restrictive eligibility criteria — only a simple, dignified application that invites students to share their story in their own words.Glover's journey from the foster care system to accomplished professional and advocate is documented in his 2024 memoir, Those Boys on the Hill , which chronicles his experiences in the Philadelphia foster care system alongside his brothers Jacque and Iszel. The memoir has earned acclaim for its raw honesty and its unflinching examination of a system that too often fails the children it is meant to protect. Glover has since adapted the memoir as a prestige television drama, with the pilot script earning strong scores on The Blacklist, one of the entertainment industry's most respected script evaluation platforms.The Those Boys on the Hill podcast, co-hosted by Elliott and Iszel Glover, has built a loyal audience of more than 20,000 followers and ranks in the top 5% of all podcasts globally according to Listen Notes — even after a two-year hiatus. The brothers plan to resume the podcast in the coming months, expanding the platform's reach and its role as a voice for foster care advocacy.The foundation's website — tbothfoundation.org — launched alongside the scholarship announcement and features a full scholarship application available for free download. Students may submit completed applications through the website. School counselors, social workers, case managers, and community advocates nationwide — and especially in Prince William County — are encouraged to share the application with eligible students.Scholarship Details:Eligibility: Foster youth who have aged out of or spent time in the foster care or group home system and are enrolled in or accepted to a college, university, or trade or vocational program. No GPA requirement. Open to U.S. residents nationally, with a focus on Prince William County as the foundation's launch community.Application available at tbothfoundation.org.About the Those Boys on the Hill Foundation:The Those Boys on the Hill Foundation is a Prince William County-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Elliott Glover. Its mission is to support young people who age out of or emancipate from the foster care and group home systems through scholarship funding, advocacy, and awareness. The foundation is named for Glover's 2024 memoir and the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Iszel Glover.Media Contact:Elliott Glover, Founder & Executive DirectorThose Boys on the Hill Foundation215-300-2691tbothfoundation.org

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