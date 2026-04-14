Smoky Mountain Yoga & Wellness Festival, June 19-21, 2026

2026 Smoky Mountain Yoga & Wellness Festival

Experience an unforgettable weekend of yoga, qigong, sound healing, wellness workshops, Makers & Healers Bazaar, children’s area, hiking, parade & music.

This year's theme for the festival is hope. Together we will find hope and walk away with renewed energy to sustain us, and to share in a world that increasingly doesn't make sense.” — Robin M. King

WAYNESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience an unforgettable weekend of connection and inspiration at the 2nd annual Smoky Mountain Yoga & Wellness Festival in Waynesville, NC, nestled between the Blue Ridge and the Great Smoky Mountains, known as a gateway to the Smokies. 3-days, June 19-21, 38 classes with 33 instructors offering: yoga, qigong, hooping, sound healing, wellness workshops, gourmet food and drink, Makers & Healers Bazaar with 50+ vendors, children’s area with FREE creative play, hiking, forest bathing, a parade, FREE concert and community-building activities.Celebrating International Day of Yoga, Summer Solstice and whole-body wellness, doors open at 5 pm, Friday, June 19, at the Folkmoot Friendship Center, 112 Virginia Avenue, for our Makers & Healers Bazaar with body work professionals, artists, artisans, healing herbs and potions, organic skin care and teas, as well as delicious food and drinks.The weekend kicks off at 6 pm with a vibrant second line parade, followed by a yoga class with Scott Carson, then a sound healing session with Eric Lindstrom of the Sound Healing Academy.Saturday, June 20, join the Opening Ceremony “on the green” with Amber Kleid and Courtney Trethric at 9 am, succeeded by a day of healing and enlightening movement classes, workshops, and creative sessions with teachers representing six states from 10 am to 5 pm. Complete schedule, instructor bios and tickets available at www.smokymountainyogafest.com All are invited to bring your mats, blankets and camp chairs to the green area outside of Folkmoot from 4 pm to 9 pm June 20 for a FREE evening including:*Ecstatic Chanting with Gershone & Gina*Chikomo Marimba, Music Concert*Beyond the Labels with Nicole Kaysing*Building Hope through Community with our Festival Founder, Robin King, featuring Raj K and spotlighting the theme for the festival this year, HOPE*Closing Ceremony at 8 pm, yoga with Jake Gilmore, founder of Axis Yoga, Host Studio, and Presenting SponsorSunday, June 21, join an exclusive Summer Solstice Yoga Hike & Forest Bathing experience at the luxurious mountain resort, Elk & Embers. Hike private trails with breathtaking longranch views.“Hope is crucial when dealing with adversity and uncertainty. June 19, 20 and 21 we will come together to find hope by cultivating optimism, setting shared, actionable goals, and building trusting relationships. Walk away with renewed energy to sustain us, and to share in a world that increasingly starves for hope,” Robin King. Email Robin directly with inquiries at robin@smokymountainyogafest.comThis is an indoor-outdoor event, rain or shine.Sincere gratitude to event sponsors and partners including Axis Yoga, Wonder Bark, Soul Sisters Depot, Andon-Reid Inn, The Yellow House, Balancing Wellness, Cosmic Craft, Elk & Embers, VAMO, Happy Hour Yoga, Jason & Melissa Helmer, Lucy Cichon, Realtor, Michelle’s Fashion Retreat, Neurodivergent Ventures, Star Speaker Academy, Transworld Business Advisors, Wells Funeral Home, Kate Kelleher Art, 3 Foxes and Ashley Gibson Photography.

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