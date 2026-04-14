New Sci-Fi Novel Draws Critical Attention for Its Vision of Lasting Global Peace

The future was perfect . . . until time began to devour it. Where destiny, time travel, and . . . the fate of Earth collide. sci-fi thriller that blends suspense, spirituality, and a bold vision of humanity’s future.

As global tensions dominate headlines, readers engage with a novel that explores a structured path toward a future without war or environmental collapse.

The future isn’t something we inherit; it belongs to those willing to imagine it, discuss it, and shape it.” — Robby Joshi, AIA, Author

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly released science-fiction novel is drawing attention for its exploration of future society, sustainability, and the role of ideas in shaping long-term human outcomes.

Published by Metro Publishing Corporation, Eleven Elements: Book One – Healing Waters by architect and author Robby Joshi, AIA, presents a speculative narrative centered on time travel and the preservation of ideas believed to influence the trajectory of civilization.

Set in the 26th century, the novel depicts a future in which war, poverty, and environmental degradation have been addressed through coordinated global systems. The story follows a team of time-travel operatives, led by Commander Max Renner, who are sent back 500 years to the 21st century to ensure the survival of a manuscript that, according to their historical records, contributed to this transformation.

During the mission, unexpected events, including loss of personnel and memory disruption, complicate their objective. The team must locate the manuscript’s author, Joshua DeWine, whose work, The Manifesto of Eleven Elements, is presented as a framework for environmental stewardship and social organization.

Reviewers have noted the novel’s combination of speculative storytelling and thematic inquiry.

Readers’ Favorite describes the book as “a brilliant start to an epic sci-fi saga,” highlighting its premise and narrative structure.

BlueInk Review observes that the novel “fuses science-fiction elements related to time travel with philosophical meditations on the fate of humankind and utopian societies,” adding that the narrative is “both exciting and intellectually stimulating.”

Kirkus Reviews characterizes the work as “plans for a better Earth packaged as a time-travel SF thriller.”

Within the narrative, the concept of the “Eleven Elements” serves as a structured set of ideas concerning governance, economics, environmental responsibility, and collective behavior. These concepts are presented as contributing factors in the development of a stable and cooperative global society.

The novel explores how such ideas might influence decision-making across time, particularly when viewed through the lens of a future that depends on their preservation.

Eleven Elements: Book One – Healing Waters is the first installment in a planned seven-volume series examining how societal systems and human choices may shape long-term outcomes.

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About the Author

Robby Joshi, AIA is a futurist storyteller and licensed architect with more than 25 years of experience in urban design and global development. His writing combines speculative fiction with systems thinking and philosophical inquiry, focusing on how ideas may influence the future of human society.

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Book Details

Eleven Elements: Book One – Healing Waters

Trade Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9933085-0-0 https://a.co/d/0hUP0wwE

eBook ISBN: 979-8-9933085-5-5

Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9933085-1-7

Published by Metro Publishing Corporation, the book is available worldwide through IngramSpark and Amazon. You may secure your copy at: https://a.co/d/5L66BFx

Contact:

Author: Robby Joshi, AIA

Email: robbyjoshi@elevenelementsfdn.org | robby@robbyjoshi.com

Publisher: Metro Publishing Corp

Email: info@metropublishingcorp.com

Website: http://www.ElevenElementsBooks.com

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