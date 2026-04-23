Dr. Michael Alcée, Author and Innovative Psychologist, Says Gen Z OCD Surge Is 'Predictable' in a Chaotic World

Dr. Michael Alcée

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living in an out-of-control world presents real challenges, especially for Gen Z, who are coming of age in a society defined by flux and uncertainty. A recent BBC analysis of NHS data found that OCD diagnoses have tripled over the past decade for this generation, a striking reflection of the mental state of today’s youth.

Dr. Michael Alcée, author, psychologist, and a leading voice in OCD treatment, says the findings come as no surprise, given the overwhelming pressures young people feel closing in all around them.

“If you think about it, we are living in a chaotic world, one that is volatile and changing faster than most people can handle. There are so many issues young people are dealing with today, from environmental instability to war to economic uncertainty. We need to listen to and foster understanding and compassion for them. And we need to reflect back that we see them and their suffering and can help them change themselves and the world,” Alcée says.

For Alcée, the rise in OCD is not unexpected; it is predictable.

Individuals with OCD, he explains, are often predisposed to be more sensitive than others. They are wired to think deeply and care intensely about the issues the world is facing. Right now, a perfect storm of global instability is amplifying those tendencies.

“Seeing OCD skyrocket is a sign of how people are processing what they are feeling. If you are a sensitive person, you will feel these difficult times more than anyone else. Without better support and understanding, Generation Z will continue to struggle, and our society will suffer, too. The problems the world is dealing with are advanced, and Alcee considers today’s OCD treatment outdated and out of touch. “My practice is to help OCD sufferers know they are not alone and that their awareness of these bigger issues is valid and that there’s hidden power and purpose found underneath their OCD.”

In his book The Upside of OCD: Flip the Script to Reclaim Your Life, Dr. Alcée explains that many sufferers fail to improve using standard exposure-response prevention (ERP) treatment. His approach does not aim to suppress the profound sensitivity of the OCD sufferer, but rather leans into and champions it. He sees OCD sufferers capable of not only moving beyond their troubling symptoms, but also using their special gifts to help this troubled world

The surge in OCD is now a global phenomenon. Reports show that the average referral time to the national OCD center in London has grown from 15 weeks in 2020 to 41 weeks in 2024. This sharp increase highlights both the severity of the current moment and the urgent need for more compassionate, attentive care.

“Young people deserve to be heard and seen for what they are rightfully in touch with,” Dr. Alcée concludes. “If we want real change, we must understand how today’s world is shaping their inner lives and respond in a way that doesn’t just mask symptoms, but truly heals.”

About Dr. Michael Alcée

Michael Alcée, PhD, is a clinical psychologist in private practice based in Tarrytown, New York. He is the author of Therapeutic Improvisation: How to Stop Winging It and Own It as a Therapist and is a regular contributor to Psychology Today, where he explores the intersection of creativity, psychotherapy, OCD, parenting, and pop culture, among other topics. Dr. Alcée is also a TEDx speaker and has contributed to major media outlets, including NPR, The Chicago Tribune, and The New York Times.

To learn more, visit: https://michaelalcee.com/

Dr. Michael Alcée is available for interviews.

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