Japan Physical AI Market Intelligence Service Launches for Global Investors as National Strategy Accelerates

A new service offers custom intelligence and market entry support for global investors and enterprises for Physical AI and Robotics.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobotMateHub Research , operated by Tokyo-based Yamariki Edge LLC, has launched a Japan robotics market intelligence and entry advisory service for global investors, manufacturers, and enterprises. The service is operated in partnership with Japan Ailife Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), which provides on-the-ground logistics and network access across Japan, China, and Southeast Asia.The launch follows Japan's designation of Physical AI as a national strategic priority and the establishment of dedicated government councils to accelerate deployment. The service provides custom research reports, expert commentary, factory site visit coordination, and introductions to Japan's robotics ecosystem for organizations examining market entry.WHY JAPAN -- WHY NOWJapan's government has elevated Physical AI (AI with a physical body, encompassing humanoid robots, industrial robots, and autonomous mobile robots) to a national strategy priority. Following the AI Basic Plan enacted in December 2025, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) established the "AI Robotics Strategy Review Council," while the Cabinet Secretariat launched a cross-ministry task force. Funds from Japan's FY2025 supplementary budget are currently flowing toward Physical AI testbed construction projects, marking the shift from policy declaration to active government procurement.At the same time, Japan faces one of the world's most severe labor shortages. Manufacturing, logistics, food service, and healthcare are all under acute pressure, creating structural, policy-backed demand for robotic automation that is unlikely to reverse.These developments have drawn increased attention from global investors, robotics manufacturers, and enterprises assessing Japan's market for Physical AI deployment.WHAT THE SERVICE PROVIDESResearch & Intelligence:- Humanoid robot market dynamics, technical challenges, and commercialization roadmap- Physical AI deployment timelines by industry vertical- Service robot market structure, system integrator landscape, and installation cost benchmarks- Robot components and supply chain: semiconductors, sensors, actuators, and Japan's domestic production strategy- Competitive landscape and entry pathway analysis for global robotics playersJapan Market Entry Support:- Factory and deployment site visits (arranged with Japan Ailife)- Introductions to Japan's robotics ecosystem: manufacturers, SIers, government bodies, and investors- Strategic scoping for partnerships, pilots, and government program participationReports combine publicly available data and government sources with proprietary industry insights derived from RobotMateHub 's network. Including 574 robotics companies and 287 robot models tracked in its internal global database. Research is further supported by expert interviews with practitioners across Japan's robotics ecosystem.Coverage regions: Japan · North America · Europe · China · Southeast AsiaDeliverables: Custom research report + expert commentary + executive summaryTRACK RECORDThe service is led by Rikiya Yamamoto, founder of Yamariki Edge LLC. Yamamoto has spent 11 years across Japan's robotics and consulting industries, including as lead of the Pepper robot business at SoftBank related company, as a strategy consultant serving enterprise clients, and as a supporter to Japan's METI AI Governance Guidelines. The firm has delivered over 100 research engagements to date, including a humanoid robotics market analysis for Daiwa Securities, one of Japan's largest brokerage firms."Global firms increasingly recognize Japan as a critical market for physical AI deployment. But the data they need to act on that conviction doesn't exist in standard reports. We built this service because the gap between 'we know Japan is important' and 'we know what to do in Japan' is where deals get lost."ABOUT JAPAN AILIFE CO., LTD.Established in 2016. Capital: 100 million yen. Headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. The firm supports Japanese companies in overseas resource sourcing and market research, and assists foreign companies entering the Japanese market. Website: http://japan-ailife.jp/ ABOUT RobotMateHubRobotMateHub is Japan's robotics-specialized talent development and matching platform, operated by Yamariki Edge LLC (Tokyo). Its ecosystem spans eight business lines: learning content (Plus 100 articles, Plus 25 modules), the R Certification (Japan's first online CBT-based robotics knowledge certification), talent matching, hackathons using real humanoid robots, research, seminars, media publishing, and consulting.- Website: https://robotmate-hub.com/ - Research inquiries: https://robotmate-hub.com/research/

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