Christopher Pitt and Pursuit To Own Announce Initiative to Support Community Developers in Underserved Neighborhoods

Wilmington‑based Pursuit To Own founder Christopher Pitt outlines practical steps to strengthen protections for community‑rooted affordable housing developers.

Too much affordable housing is built on invisible developer risk” — Christopher Pitt

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Affordable housing is celebrated when the ribbon is cut and the family moves in, but the public rarely sees the personal guarantees, capital gaps, compliance pressure, and structural risk carried by developers before construction even begins."A call for protection, due process, and real partnership for community-rooted developers working in underserved neighborhoods.Affordable housing is celebrated when the ribbon is cut and the family moves in. What the public rarely sees is everything that came before. The personal guarantees, the capital gaps, the compliance pressure, and the structural risk carried entirely by the developer long before a single wall goes up.The home gets celebrated. The risk that built it gets buried.Too often, community-rooted developers in underserved neighborhoods are expected to absorb extraordinary financial, operational, and legal exposure just to produce a public good. When those developers are left unprotected, discouraged, or forced into self-defense simply to keep moving forward, the affordable housing mission itself is weakened.“Affordable housing does not appear out of nowhere. Before a home becomes a success story, someone has to carry the uncertainty, the financing gaps, the deadlines, and the risk required to get it built. If we want more affordable housing, we have to protect the people building it in underserved communities.”Christopher Todd Pitt, Founder, PittPass Development Group | CEO, Pursuit To Own Across the country, local developers are asked to take on the hardest projects in the hardest places with the least room for error solving blight, restoring blocks, stabilizing neighborhoods, and creating pathways to homeownership. All while navigating thin margins and systems that can shift faster than small operators can absorb. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the United States faces a shortage of more than 7 million affordable homes. That shortage will not be solved without protecting the developers closest to the communities that need them most.The public conversation must go deeper than unit counts, funding announcements, and ribbon cuttings. It must address who is carrying the risk, who is protected when projects get difficult, and whether community-rooted developers are being set up to succeed or simply expected to absorb the damage in silence.“Too much affordable housing is built on invisible developer risk. We say we want revitalization. We say we want local leadership. We say we want people to come back and rebuild their own communities. But that vision cannot survive if the people doing that work are left structurally unprotected.”Christopher Todd Pitt, Founder, PittPass Development Group | CEO, Pursuit To Own.If cities, institutions, and communities want more affordable housing, they must confront the reality that many of the people building it are carrying disproportionate risk without equal protection. Stronger process, clearer safeguards, and more balanced partnerships are not separate from the affordable housing mission. They are what makes that mission possible.This Is a Call to ActionAffordable housing organizations, civil rights advocates, community development institutions, and housing practitioners are invited to stand with this call. Share this statement. Amplify the message. Start the conversation in your networks about what real protection for community developers looks like. The mission cannot survive without the people building it. If we want more affordable housing, we have to protect the people building it.About Christopher Todd PittChristopher Todd Pitt is an affordable housing and homeownership developer, founder of PittPass Development Group and the Pursuit to Own Foundation, and creator of the ReSkill To Own platform. A 20-year practitioner, TEDx speaker, CNBC-featured developer, and ULI Baltimore Affordable Housing Co-Chair, he has dedicated his career to expanding homeownership pathways in communities the private market has historically left behind across the Mid-Atlantic region.About PittPass Development Group and Pursuit To OwnPittPass Development Group and the Pursuit to Own Foundation are mission-driven organizations focused on closing the gap between housing vouchers and sustainable homeownership in underserved communities. Together they develop affordable housing, advocate for community-rooted developers, and build pathways to ownership for families who have been left behind by conventional housing markets.Media and Organizational InquiriesChristopher Todd Pitt, MBAFounder, PittPass Development Group | CEO, Pursuit To Own | Founder, Pursuit To Own Foundationchris@pursuittoown.com | www.pursuittoown.com LinkedIn: Christopher Pitt MBA | YouTube: @pursuittoown | Instagram: @pursuittoown#StayInPursuit · #EconomicJustice · #AffordableHomeownership · #CommunityDevelopersProtection

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