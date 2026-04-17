The second 'TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR', a cultural experience to enjoy art books, to be held at Shiba Park Hotel

The key visual of TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2026, based on a coin The central staricase of the Shiba Park Hotel during the TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2025 A variety of books on display in the exhibition hall A view of the TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2025 Exterior of the Shiba Park Hotel

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiba Park Hotel has announced that they will host the TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2026 by TOKYO ART BOOK FAIR from Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, 2026. This event is a book fair organized by TOKYO ART BOOK FAIR (TABF) and built around a network of art book publishers. This year, the event will connect 52 groups, including both local and international artists, publishers, bookstores, and galleries, each of whom engage in unique creative activities through art books, zines, and other publications.

This fair is invitation-only rather than being open to anyone. Sixteen groups with prior exhibition experience at TABF events were selected by the organizers to serve as the hosts, and each host will recommend and invite two guest exhibitors. By utilizing this “chain-reaction selection method,” the fair aims to create a space where new context is created from local networks, such as those among artists, publishers, bookstores, and galleries, and where the values each community has nurtured come together to spread the appeal of art books.

The hotel serving as the venue for this event was founded in 1948, and in 2020 curated a collection of approximately 2,000 books throughout the property to create an environment where guests can experience art and culture up close, based on the new concept of “Library Hotel, connecting people, the city, and history.” Building on last year, the hotel will combine its serene library space with the art book fair to offer an immersive experience for visitors to delve more deeply into the world of each work. To this end, the hotel will reserve the entire second floor, set up exhibition booths in the banquet hall, and create a venue that utilizes every last drop of the hotel’s unique atmosphere, including a special lounge area where guests can enjoy food and refreshments.

TABF is known as one of Asia’s largest art book fairs, and building on this legacy, the TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR was launched last year as a parallel event to offer a more personal and local context. The hotel hopes everyone can enjoy this event, where encounters with books meet new connections made at the venue, with moments of quiet respite sprinkled in, creating an enriching and creative experience for all.

Event details

Event name: TOKIO ART BOOK FAIR 2026 by TOKYO ART BOOK FAIR

Dates: Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, 2026

Venue: Shiba Park Hotel 2F Foyer – Book & Culture (1-5-10 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/location/

Exhibition times

Friday, May 1st : 1:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Saturday, May 2nd : 12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, May 3rd : 12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

*Last entry is 30 minutes before the closing time

Ticket prices

Regular: 1,500 yen

20 - 25: 1,000 yen

19 and younger: Free

*Tickets available by reservation only.

*Tickets can be reserved online on the day of the event as well.

*Same-day tickets are available until 5:00 P.M. (sales will end if all available tickets have been reserved)

*Tickets will go on sale April 13 at 12:00 P.M.

Ticket site: https://artsticker.app/events/127646

*The link will become available when tickets go on sale

Organizer: Tokyo Art Book Fair Association, Shiba Park Hotel

Official Web Site: https://tokioartbookfair.com/

Sponsors: Penco®, Bintang Beer

About Shiba Park Hotel

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

Founded in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel began as a hotel for foreign trade missions and has a rich history and tradition. Within the hotel are approximately 2,000 works of literature selected by the Ginza Tsutaya bookstore. The hotel features 198 guest rooms, a restaurant offering Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine on the first floor, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Between 2020 and 2023, the hotel underwent renovations of its guest rooms and public spaces. Cultural experiences such as tea ceremonies and kintsugi workshops are also offered.

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