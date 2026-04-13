PARADYSE Surpasses US$2 Million GMV in Under 8 Months, Expands Bali Property Platform Across Fractional & Full Ownership

Photo of PARADYSE Team (from left to right): Cedric Santika (Senior Sales), Marcus Jilla (Co-Founder), Yahya Patri (CRM Marketing Lead), Sadhu Pranawa (Senior Sales), Marius Scholinz (Co-Founder), Lalu Jaya (Creative Director) PARADYSE Homes Logo

BALI, INDONESIA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PARADYSE Homes today announced it has surpassed US$2 million in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) within its first eight months of operations. The Bali-based proptech company is now expanding from managed co-ownership into full-villa acquisitions, covering both fractional and sole ownership.To date, PARADYSE has completed 40 sales and sold five complete villas. The platform's co-ownership portfolio has grown to 15 listings across five Bali destinations, including Uluwatu, Canggu, and Ubud. As buyers increasingly seek sole ownership, the company has now added over 60 full-property listings to its platform."We built PARADYSE so anyone can own a villa in Bali without the complexity or the million-dollar price tag," said Marius Scholinz, Co-Founder and CEO of PARADYSE. "Forty sales in eight months tells us the demand is real. By expanding into full-property sales, we now support buyers from a $20,000 co-ownership share up to a $2 million fully-owned villa."Bridging Fractional and Full OwnershipPARADYSE launched to address three problems with traditional vacation home ownership in Bali: high purchase costs, underutilization, and management complexity. Through its fractional model, buyers purchase 1/8 equity shares in Bali villas, receiving 44 nights of personal usage per year. Unused nights are rented on the short-term market, generating passive income for the owner.Full-property buyers receive the same service as fractional owners, including independent advisory, legal and tax structuring, and property management.Strategic Partnerships and Freehold ExpansionPARADYSE has partnered with OXO, a Bali-based luxury developer, to list "The Bank" in Canggu. This is the first freehold property in the PARADYSE portfolio.The company has also established lead-sharing partnerships with FazWaz and Bali Home Immo, both of which have already contributed to sales volume.About PARADYSE HomesPARADYSE Homes is a Bali-based proptech platform enabling managed co-ownership and full-property acquisitions of villas. Backed by Iterative and The LAB, with advisors including the founders of Divvy and Zenyum, PARADYSE provides end-to-end services covering legal structuring through Indonesian SPVs, furnishing, property management, and rental income distribution. Co-ownership shares start from approximately US$20,000. International buyers from Australia, the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and India use the platform to acquire and manage Bali property remotely.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.