Gold Coast Demand Surge Leads the Gold King to Expand Bullion Trading

Gold, silver and platinum bullion bars are shown together as growing interest in physical precious metals continues across the Gold Coast. The Gold King is a trusted Gold Coast gold buyer paying competitive prices for gold jewellery and bullion

After queues stretched through Nerang Fair during the 2026 gold rally, The Gold King expanded into buying and selling gold, silver and platinum bullion.

We believe selling gold should be simple, transparent, and fair. Our goal is to offer the highest possible value while treating every customer with respect” — Anthony, The Gold King

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gold King, based at Nerang Fair on the Gold Coast, says it has expanded its bullion activity to include buying and selling gold bullion, silver bullion and platinum bullion following a sharp rise in customer traffic during the precious metals rally earlier in 2026.The business said the shift followed a period of unusually high activity as rising gold prices brought more local sellers and bullion customers into the store. According to the company, customer queues at one stage extended from the shopfront toward the main doors of the shopping centre, prompting a review of staffing, workflow and trading operations.The Gold King said the level of demand during the peak period placed pressure on day to day operations and contributed to a temporary move to close on Saturdays while staff recovered and the business adjusted to higher customer volumes. The company said the change reflected the intensity of the period rather than a short term promotion or campaign.The broader market backdrop also contributed to the increase in local interest. Gold moved to record levels in January 2026, following a strong run that had already drawn wider attention to physical precious metals in 2025. Industry reporting on official sector demand, including continued central bank buying, also helped keep gold in focus for both existing holders and first time buyers looking more closely at physical assets.Against that backdrop, The Gold King said more customers on the Gold Coast began asking about both selling into higher prices and purchasing physical bullion for longer term holding. In response, the business said it expanded its activity in gold bullion, silver bullion and platinum bullion to meet changing customer behaviour.The company said the local response reflected a broader shift in sentiment, with more people seeking in person transactions, price transparency and a clearer understanding of how bullion products are bought and sold during periods of market strength. It added that the increase in enquiries was not limited to one type of customer, with interest coming from both people selling existing items and those looking to buy physical precious metals for the first time.The Gold King said the expansion marks a practical response to conditions it experienced firsthand at Nerang Fair during one of the strongest periods of customer demand the business has seen in recent years.

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