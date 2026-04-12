Kelowna Peak Moving Expands Professional Moving Services Across the Okanagan Region

Kelowna-based moving company broadens residential and commercial relocation services to better serve communities throughout the Okanagan Valley.

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KELOWNA, BC -- Kelowna Peak Moving today announced the expansion of its professional moving services across the Okanagan region, extending comprehensive support for residential, commercial and senior relocations throughout Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and Penticton. Known as one of the trusted local Kelowna movers , Kelowna Peak Moving is scaling its operations to meet growing demand from families and businesses seeking reliable, full-service moving assistance in the valley.Peak Moving in Kelowna, B.C., is owned and founded by Liam Donlan and Eric Webster, best friends with over 20 years of combined experience providing local and long-distance moving services in the area.The expansion includes additional crews, enhanced scheduling capacity and a broader service footprint designed to accommodate both local and intra-regional moves. The company emphasizes a structured, step-by-step approach that begins with a free estimate and detailed move planning, followed by professional packing, careful loading and transport, and optional unpacking support at the destination.By focusing on clear communication, up-front pricing and on-time performance, the local Kelowna moving company aims to reduce the stress often associated with relocation. As part of the expanded service offering, Kelowna Peak Moving is reinforcing its commitment to licensed and insured operations, courteous and trained crews, and respectful treatment of clients’ homes and belongings.The company’s philosophy centers on the idea that movers “move lives,” not just boxes, with particular attention to the needs of seniors and families navigating significant life transitions. With deeper coverage across the Okanagan, the company is positioned to support a full range of moving needs, from apartment and single-family home moves to office relocations and specialized assistance for downsizing clients.Residents and businesses seeking experienced movers in Kelowna, BC are able to access tailored services aligned with their timelines, budgets and unique requirements. Kelowna Peak Moving continues to focus on transparent, no-hidden-fee estimates and a customer-first service model, reinforcing its role as a dependable partner for short-distance and regional moves throughout the Okanagan Valley.About Kelowna Peak MovingKelowna Peak Moving is a professional moving company based in Kelowna, BC, serving families, businesses and seniors throughout the Okanagan Valley, including Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland and Penticton. The company operates on the belief that moving should be simple and as stress-free as possible, going beyond basic transport to support every stage of the relocation process.Kelowna Peak Moving provides licensed and insured moving services with skilled, courteous crews who manage planning, packing, loading, transport and unpacking support. Local expertise, open communication and honest pricing with no hidden fees are central to its approach. By combining accurate, up-front quotes with a structured, step-by-step process, Kelowna Peak Moving aims to deliver dependable, customer-first service and make each move as worry-free as possible.ContactMedia Contact: Media Relationsinfo@peakmoving.ca

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