B Design Denver Expands to Outdoor Kitchens — European Systems Engineered for Colorado's Altitude and Climate

European outdoor kitchen engineered for Colorado altitude — available at B Design Denver in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe Blend collection Italian kitchen by Composit Cucine — B Design Denver showroom, Art District on Santa Fe, Colorado

European outdoor kitchen systems rated for Colorado altitude, UV, and freeze-thaw cycles — now at B Design Denver, Art District on Santa Fe

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B Design, located at 777 Santa Fe Drive in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe — Colorado's nationally recognized creative district drawing up to 15,000 visitors on monthly First Friday Art Walks — today announced the expansion of its European design program to include outdoor kitchen systems specifically engineered for Colorado's demanding high-altitude climate.Colorado presents conditions that most outdoor kitchen systems are not designed to withstand: UV radiation intensity 25 percent greater than sea level, freeze-thaw cycles that can reach 200 or more annually in mountain communities, winter temperatures that drop well below freezing, and summer heat that causes inferior materials to warp, crack, and corrode within seasons.B Design's European outdoor kitchen systems address each of these conditions directly. Cabinet bodies are constructed from marine-grade aluminum and UV-stabilized composite materials rated for high-altitude UV exposure. Door panels use porcelain and Dekton surfaces engineered to resist thermal shock across the full range of Colorado temperature swings. Hardware is specified in stainless steel rated for freeze-thaw cycling. The design vocabulary coordinates directly with B Design's indoor Italian kitchen systems by Composit Cucine and German kitchen systems by Nobilia — creating a continuous European design language from interior to exterior."Most outdoor kitchen systems are designed for coastal California or Florida," said Gregory, principal designer at B Design. "Colorado is a different environment entirely — altitude, UV, freeze-thaw, low humidity. Our European systems are built for the full range of conditions Colorado homeowners actually face."B Design's complete indoor program includes Italian kitchen systems by Composit Cucine, German kitchens by Nobilia, Colorado-made cabinetry by Giuseppe with European components, Italian luxury closets by Belligotti, living room wall units, Tecnografica Italian wallcoverings, Sibu Design's complete eight-line Austrian panel collection, Stones like Stones natural slate and Corten steel, NEWMAT stretch ceiling systems, Italian handblown glass lighting, and motorized shades.Outdoor kitchen consultations by appointment at 777 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO 80204. Trade program : b-design-llc.com/trade-programs. Phone: 720-597-8336. Web: b-design-llc.com.About B Design: Colorado's only showroom with Italian cabinetry (Composit Cucine), German cabinetry (Nobilia), Colorado-made cabinetry (Giuseppe), Belligotti Italian closets, Tecnografica wallcoverings, Sibu Design Austria's 8-line panels, Stones like Stones surfaces, NEWMAT ceilings, Italian living systems, outdoor kitchens, Italian lighting, motorized shades. Located in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe.

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