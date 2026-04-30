B Design Denver Announces Belligotti Italian Luxury Closet Systems — A First in Colorado

Belligotti Italian luxury walk-in closet systems — exclusively at B Design Denver, Art District on Santa Fe Italian living room wall systems by Composit Cucine — exclusively at B Design Denver, Art District on Santa Fe, Colorado

Belligotti Italian walk-in, wardrobe & floating closets now at B Design Denver — plus Giuseppe Colorado-made modular closets with European hardware

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B Design, located at 777 Santa Fe Drive in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe — Colorado's nationally recognized creative district drawing up to 15,000 visitors on monthly First Friday Art Walks — today announced the introduction of Belligotti Italian luxury closet systems to Colorado, making B Design the state's first and only source for Belligotti's full walk-in, wardrobe-style, and floating closet collections.Belligotti produces configurable luxury closet systems in walnut, lacquer, glass, and leather-look finishes, with integrated LED lighting, island units, pull-out accessories, and storage configurations engineered for luxury residential living. Walk-in configurations create complete dressing rooms. Wardrobe-style systems integrate into bedroom architecture without dedicated rooms. Floating installations anchor walls in primary suites with a furniture-grade presence.Alongside Belligotti, B Design carries the Giuseppe Colorado-made modular closet system — built locally using surfaces and hardware sourced exclusively from Italy, Germany, and Austria. Giuseppe offers European component quality with local production lead times, making it an ideal choice for architects and builders working to Colorado construction schedules.B Design's complete program also includes Italian kitchen systems by Composit Cucine, German kitchens by Nobilia, Italian living room wall units, Tecnografica Italian wallcoverings, Sibu Design's complete eight-line Austrian panel collection — Deco-Line Decoration, Deco-Line Display, Leather-Line, Structure-Line, Nature-Line, Acoustic Wall Panels, Antigrav, and Wood-Line — Stones like Stones natural slate, concrete wall finishes, and Corten steel panels, NEWMAT stretch ceiling systems, European outdoor kitchens, Italian handblown glass lighting, and motorized shades."The closet is where the day begins and ends," said Gregory, principal designer at B Design. "Belligotti brings the same Italian precision to the closet that Composit Cucine brings to the kitchen. For the first time in Colorado, you can design both in the same European design language from one showroom."Closet consultations by appointment at 777 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO 80204. Trade program: b-design-llc.com/trade-programs. Phone: 720-597-8336. Web: b-design-llc.com.About B Design: Colorado's only showroom with Italian cabinetry (Composit Cucine), German cabinetry (Nobilia), Colorado-made cabinetry (Giuseppe), Belligotti Italian closets, Tecnografica wallcoverings, Sibu Design Austria's 8-line panels, Stones like Stones surfaces, NEWMAT ceilings, Italian living systems, outdoor kitchens, Italian lighting, motorized shades. Located in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe.

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