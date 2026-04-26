B Design Denver Introduces Italian and German Kitchen Collections to Colorado Mountain Resort Communities

Blend collection Italian kitchen by Composit Cucine — B Design Denver showroom, Art District on Santa Fe, Colorado Italian Touch kitchen by Composit Cucine — available at B Design Denver in the Art District on Santa Fe, Colorado

Composit Cucine Italian, Nobilia German & Colorado-made cabinetry serving Vail, Aspen, Telluride, Summit County luxury homes

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B Design, located at 777 Santa Fe Drive in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe — Colorado's nationally recognized creative district drawing up to 15,000 visitors on monthly First Friday Art Walks — today announced the expansion of its European design program to serve Colorado's mountain resort communities including Vail, Aspen, Telluride, Steamboat Springs, and Summit County.Colorado's luxury mountain homes present specific design demands: high-altitude UV exposure, freeze-thaw cycles, and winter humidity below 20 percent. B Design's European cabinetry is engineered for precisely these conditions.The cabinetry program spans three origins. Italian kitchen systems by Composit Cucine — including Linea Luxe, Touch, Céline, Noisette, Blend, Lounge, Pepper, Marilyn, and Melograno — bring Italian precision. German kitchen systems by Nobilia, Europe's largest kitchen manufacturer with over 80 years of experience, deliver the rigorous engineering Colorado mountain architects increasingly specify. Cabinetry built in Colorado by Giuseppe, using surfaces and hardware from Italy, Germany, and Austria, combines European quality with local production timelines.For closets, B Design carries Italian luxury walk-in, wardrobe-style, and floating systems by Belligotti — configurable for ski gear and mountain contemporary architecture. Giuseppe's Colorado-made modular closet system uses the same European hardware with local production flexibility.Wall surfaces include Tecnografica Italian wallcoverings, Sibu Design's complete eight-line Austrian panel collection — Deco-Line Decoration, Deco-Line Display, Leather-Line, Structure-Line, Nature-Line, Acoustic Wall Panels, Antigrav, and Wood-Line — and Stones like Stones natural slate, concrete wall finishes, and Corten steel panels. NEWMAT stretch ceiling and LED backlit translucent systems complete the architectural program."Vail, Aspen, and Telluride deserve the same European design access their owners have in city residences," said Gregory, principal designer at B Design. "We bring the full Italian, German, and Colorado-made cabinetry program — plus wall surfaces and ceilings — to Colorado's mountain communities."B Design serves mountain clients by appointment at 777 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO 80204. Phone: 720-597-8336. Web: b-design-llc.com. Trade program : b-design-llc.com/trade-programs.About B Design: Colorado's only showroom with Italian cabinetry (Composit Cucine), German cabinetry (Nobilia), and Colorado-made cabinetry (Giuseppe) with European components; Belligotti Italian closets; Tecnografica wallcoverings; Sibu Design Austria's 8-line panel collection; Stones like Stones natural surfaces; NEWMAT stretch ceilings; Italian living systems; outdoor kitchens; Italian lighting; motorized shades. Located in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe.

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