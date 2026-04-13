Hively Automation LLC Launches AI-Powered Business Modernization at Half the Industry Price

We Scale Businesses Lead And Lead Rates.

Brevard County startup exposes overpriced competitors and delivers all-in-one AI automation packages that cut hosting fees in half for local businesses.

PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most agencies charge small businesses a fortune just to stay online, Hively Automation LLC is flipping the script. The Brevard County-based startup officially launches today with a mission to modernize local businesses using cutting-edge AI, at prices that actually make sense.From restaurants to real estate brokers, Hively delivers fully integrated AI solutions that replace the patchwork of overpriced tools businesses are currently paying for. The result: smarter operations, more leads, and hosting fees cut in half compared to what most competitors charge.WHAT HIVELY AUTOMATION OFFERS:AI Website Integration, Hively builds and upgrades websites with embedded AI tools that engage visitors, answer questions, and convert traffic into customers around the clock.CRM Overhaul, Replace clunky, expensive CRM platforms with a streamlined system tailored to how your business actually works.SEO That Works, Rank higher on Google with proven local SEO strategies designed specifically for small and mid-size businesses.Voice AI Assistant, Hively's voice assistant handles real business tasks: it books appointments directly to your calendar and sends food orders straight to the kitchen, no staff required.Custom Agentic Workflows, Automated lead generation and follow-up systems built for real estate agents, brokers, and service businesses. Never miss a lead again.All-In-One Packages, Instead of paying five different vendors for five different tools, Hively bundles everything into one affordable monthly package. More value, one invoice.THE PROBLEM WITH THE COMPETITION:Most digital agencies lock small businesses into expensive contracts, charge separately for every service, and deliver cookie-cutter results. Hively was built specifically to expose that model and replace it, giving local business owners enterprise-level automation without the enterprise price tag."Local businesses deserve the same technology that big companies use, without being gouged for it," said Anthony Rijos, founder of Hively Automation LLC. "We built Hively to be the partner that actually moves the needle."ABOUT HIVELY AUTOMATION LLC:Hively Automation LLC is a Florida-based AI automation company serving local and regional businesses across Brevard County and beyond. Specializing in business modernization, AI integrations, CRM systems, SEO, voice assistants, and custom agentic workflows, Hively delivers all-in-one solutions that save time, reduce costs, and drive real results.Website: https://tryhively.com Phone: (321) 604-1285

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