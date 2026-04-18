B Design Denver Launches Colorado Trade Program for Architects, Designers and Luxury Builders

German kitchen systems by Nobilia — Europe's largest kitchen manufacturer — available at B Design Denver showroom Lounge collection by Composit Cucine — kitchen and living room integration at B Design Denver, Art District on Santa Fe

Colorado's first European design trade program: Italian, German & Colorado-made cabinetry, Belligotti closets, Tecnografica, Sibu Design, NEWMAT ceilings

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B Design today announced the formal launch of its Colorado Trade Program — a structured partnership giving Colorado architects, interior designers, general contractors, and luxury builders professional access to the most comprehensive European design program in the state, from its showroom at 777 Santa Fe Drive in Denver's nationally recognised Art District on Santa Fe.The program addresses a gap that Colorado trade professionals have navigated for years: the absence of a single, local European design partner offering the product range, project support, and professional pricing that markets like New York and Los Angeles take for granted.Trade program members receive professional pricing across B Design's complete product range. Cabinetry spans three origins: Italian kitchen systems by Composit Cucine (Linea Luxe, Touch, Céline, Noisette, Blend, Lounge, Pepper, Marilyn, and Melograno collections), German kitchen systems by Nobilia — Europe's largest kitchen manufacturer with over 80 years of experience — and modular cabinetry built in Colorado by Giuseppe, using surfaces and hardware sourced exclusively from Italy, Germany, and Austria.For closets, trade members access Italian luxury walk-in, wardrobe-style, and floating systems by Belligotti, and the Giuseppe Colorado-made modular closet system. Wall surfaces include Tecnografica Italian wallcoverings — ultra-high-definition custom wallpapers and decorative resin panels from Castellarano, Italy — and Sibu Design's complete eight-line collection from Ternberg, Austria: Deco-Line Decoration, Deco-Line Display, Leather-Line, Structure-Line, Nature-Line, Acoustic Wall Panels, Antigrav, and Wood-Line. Natural raw material surfaces from Stones like Stones complete the offering: real slate, concrete wall finishes, and Corten steel panels.The program also covers NEWMAT stretch ceiling and LED backlit translucent panel systems, Italian living room wall units, European outdoor kitchens engineered for Colorado's high-altitude climate, Italian handblown glass lighting, and motorized shades.Each trade member is assigned a dedicated project coordinator who manages specifications from concept through installation. Priority showroom access allows members to bring clients to 777 Santa Fe Drive — situated in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, drawing up to 15,000 visitors on monthly First Friday Art Walks — for dedicated appointments where the full material range can be experienced in person."Colorado's trade professionals deserve a European design partner who answers the phone, knows their projects, and delivers," said Gregory, principal designer at B Design. "This program is built around that relationship."Enrollment is available to interior designers, architects, general contractors, and luxury builders at b-design-llc.com/trade-programs. Showroom appointments: 720-597-8336. 777 Santa Fe Drive, Denver CO 80204.About B Design: Colorado's only showroom offering Italian cabinetry (Composit Cucine), German cabinetry (Nobilia), and Colorado-made cabinetry (Giuseppe) with European components; Belligotti Italian closets; Tecnografica wallcoverings; Sibu Design Austria's full 8-line panel collection; Stones like Stones natural surfaces; NEWMAT stretch ceilings; Italian living systems; outdoor kitchens; Italian lighting; and motorized shades. Located in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe.

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