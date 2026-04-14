ETCETERA SHAKES THE GLOBAL STAGE — WINS 'BEST HIP HOP ALBUM' AT THE EUROPEAN INDEPENDENT MUSIC AWARDS

SAGITTARIUS Ignites Year Three With Unstoppable Momentum & Global Impact

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The volume didn’t just go up—it exploded—and ETCETERA is at the center of the sound.In a culture-shifting victory, Shawn McClain, known worldwide as ETCETERA, has captured “Best Hip Hop Album” at the European Independent Music Awards for his groundbreaking project SAGITTARIUS. An honor many chase—but few reach—this win doesn’t just celebrate excellence, it cements a movement.Now in its third year since its 2024 release, SAGITTARIUS isn’t aging—it’s ascending. Each track continues to hit like a fresh drop, reigniting audiences and proving that real artistry doesn’t fade—it evolves. What began as an album is now a global force, crossing borders and redefining modern hip hop.Premiered during 66th Annual Grammy Awards Week at Paramount Recording Studios, SAGITTARIUS made an immediate impact and continues to thrive through TV placements, licensing, and global exposure.From Crown Heights, Brooklyn, ETCETERA’s journey is rooted in vision and fearless creativity.“The journey is the story… the wins are just the caption.”Powered by collaborations with VocalzByJamelle, Kaya Jones, JMarvinThaMartian, Trisha Covington, 5050 Billionz, Adam Shenk, Grapevine, Serena, and production from My Friend Thayne, Fran Am, Tones Jonez, the project resonates across cultures and generations.ETCETERA credits IDOL MUSIC GROUP, INC., including Jay Bertete, DJ Brooklyn, IAMETCETERA Radio, D&A Media, Marketing, and PR leadership from Deborah Griffin (Strictly Industry) for helping bring the vision to life.Accolades include:World Entertainment Awards Winner (2025) — “Dance For You” ft. Kaya JonesWorld Entertainment Awards Nominee (2026) — “FUEGO”Hollywood Independent Music Awards Nominee (2026) — “FUEGO”iGlobal Music Awards Nominee — Best CollaborationMomentum continues with “Churches and Angels” ft. Grapevine (Trends of Culture), already breaking into the TOP 40 and reaching #7 ahead of its April 16, 2026 release.With a catalog of chart-shifting records and a global sound, ETCETERA isn’t just part of the culture—he’s driving it forward.Instagram: @therealetcetera Website: www.iametcetera.com

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