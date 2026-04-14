ETCETERA Collaborates with Hip-Hop Pioneer Grapevine on New Single 'Churches and Angels,' Releasing April 16, 2026

Legacy Meets Fire: A Hip-Hop Collision That Shakes the Culture

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-award-winning recording artist Shawn McClain, aka ETCETERA, is back with a monumental hit, linking forces with hip-hop pioneer Grapevine of the iconic ’90s Harlem trio Trends of Culture for the highly anticipated single “Churches and Angels.” The sixth single from ETCETERA’s award-winning album SAGITTARIUS is already climbing the charts and taking over radio, delivering pure hip-hop energy—razor-sharp lyricism, intricate wordplay, and a message that hits hard, wrapped in unstoppable flavor.“This song embodies what hip-hop felt like, is, and will always be,” says DJ Enjectic of D&A Media.Grapevine, born Edward Fordham Jr., first made waves with Trends of Culture, alongside Nastee and DJ M.O.L. Their 1993 debut Trendz featured the Billboard Hot Rap chart-topper “Valley of the Skinz,” cementing Grapevine’s legacy as a lyricist, cultural voice, and trailblazer of his generation.Beyond music, Grapevine has dazzled audiences on screen, from his comedic brilliance on the UPN sitcom Cuts to dramatic roles in Battle Creek and beyond—proving his versatility and authenticity across every platform.Now, joining forces with ETCETERA—whose global momentum from SAGITTARIUS continues to surge—Grapevine injects his seasoned fire into “Churches and Angels.” The record fuses commanding verses with a soul-grabbing beat, delivering an electrifying, immersive experience that pulls listeners in from the very first bar.“This collaboration isn’t just music—it’s 50 years of hip-hop distilled into one explosive track,” says a representative from IDOL MUSIC GROUP, Inc. “Grapevine’s legacy combined with ETCETERA’s global reach bridges generations and connects real hip-hop fans worldwide.”“Churches and Angels” stands as proof that authentic hip-hop storytelling is timeless. ETCETERA continues his tradition of elevating legends—reimagining classics like Renegade alongside Sonya Blade, delivering “Higher” with icon Kwame, and shaking the culture with “City of Churches” featuring UG of Cella Dwellas. Each release cements his ability to merge legacy with new energy—creating nothing short of undeniable hits.🔥 PRE-SAVE NOW & BE FIRST TO EXPERIENCE THE MOVEMENT: Secure a spot before the official drop on April 16, 2026 and join the next wave of real hip-hop.Instagram: @therealetcetera Website: www.iametcetera.com

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