John Binks Joins Vibrint as Federal Systems Integrator (FSI) Global Account Executive

John Binks

I’m excited to join Vibrint and contribute to its continued growth in the federal market” — John Binks

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Binks , former Senior Director of Business Development at Titan Technologies and award-winning author of the Bots & Bosses series, has joined Vibrint as their Federal Systems Integrator (FSI) Global Account Executive, strengthening the company’s growth strategy across the federal systems integrator (FSI) ecosystem.Vibrint is a mission-driven technology company supporting national security, intelligence, and federal civilian agencies with advanced capabilities in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cybersecurity, cloud, and mission analytics.“I’m excited to join Vibrint and contribute to its continued growth in the federal market,” said John Binks. “The company’s strong mission focus, combined with its technical depth, creates a powerful platform to deliver meaningful outcomes for government customers and partners.”In this role, Binks will lead strategic engagement with federal systems integrators, driving new business development, expanding and executing partner relationships. He will work across partner alliances, delivery teams, and executive leadership to align innovative technology solutions with evolving federal national security mission requirements.Binks brings extensive experience across government and industry. At Titan Technologies, he led business development and capture efforts focused on federal IT modernization and digital transformation. During his career at DHS/FEMA, he led initiatives supporting national disaster operations, including development of systems enabling rapid decision-making for the White House and National Security Council.In addition to his executive role(s), Binks is a best-selling author and speaker focused on artificial intelligence, leadership, and digital transformation. His Bots & Bosses series simplifies complex technology topics for a broad audience, and his podcast and blog continue to reach a growing global following.About VibrintVibrint delivers mission-focused technology solutions to the national security and federal markets. The company specializes in high-performance computing (HPC), software engineering, systems integration, DevSecOps, cloud, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and advanced analytics, enabling customers to make faster, more informed decisions in complex operational environments.About John BinksJohn Binks is a technologist, author, and business executive recognized for advancing AI-driven innovation in the public sector. As the Federal Systems Integrator (FSI) Global Account Executive at Vibrint, he leads growth and partnership strategies across the FSI ecosystem, aligning emerging technologies with mission outcomes.

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