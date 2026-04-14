Who Governs a Machine That Thinks? New Book Proposes Legal Framework for AI

Book of Synthan Law (Volume Two)

The second volume of The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity tackles how legal systems must evolve to govern machines capable of autonomous decision-making.

The law wasn’t designed for entities that think. It’s time to update the code.” — George Bancs, Author

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- If an autonomous machine causes harm, who is responsible? The manufacturer? The owner? The software developer? Or the machine itself?These questions - once confined to science fiction - are rapidly becoming real legal challenges. In the Book of Synthan Law , the second volume of The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity , author George Bancs presents a comprehensive framework for governing intelligent machines within existing and emerging legal systems.The book argues that current legal frameworks were designed for a world of human actors and passive tools. As machines become capable of autonomous decision-making - driving vehicles, performing surgery, managing infrastructure - the law needs new categories, new standards, and new accountability structures.“We don’t have a legal vocabulary for an entity that isn’t human but isn’t just a product either,” said Bancs. “That gap is going to cause enormous problems if we don’t address it proactively.”The Book of Synthan Law covers topics including certification and compliance frameworks for autonomous systems, liability allocation models, behavioral standards for machine conduct, and the philosophical foundations of machine rights and responsibilities. Bancs draws on legal theory, technology regulation, and his own experience developing safety infrastructure at Synthan Sciences.The volume has resonated with readers in legal tech, AI policy, and academic ethics who recognize the growing disconnect between the pace of AI development and the pace of legal adaptation.The Book of Synthan Law is the second volume in the three-part Syncyclopedia series. Volume One, Foundations of Synthanity, covers the scientific framework, while Volume Three, Book of Synthan Culture , examines societal implications.Book of Synthan Law is available now on Amazon and through major booksellers worldwide. Learn more at synthansciences.com.

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