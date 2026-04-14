Chief Justice Appoints Family Law Leader April D. Jones to Colorado Supreme Court Legal Technology Advisory Committee
Founder & CEO of Jones Law Firm Joins Panel Developing Guidance on AI and Emerging Technology for Colorado’s Courts, Legal Professionals & the Public
The appointment places Jones among a select group of legal leaders advising the state’s highest court on issues that will shape how law is practiced, how courts operate, and how Colorado residents interact with the justice system in the years ahead. The Committee is charged with submitting its initial recommendations to the Chief Justice by October 1, 2026.
Jones brings more than 30 years of legal experience to the Committee, including 25 years leading one of Colorado’s largest family law practices. She is also the incoming president of the Colorado Bar Association, where she will lead the state’s approximately 30,000-member professional organization beginning in 2027.
What the Legal Technology Advisory Committee Does
Chief Justice Márquez established the Legal Technology Advisory Committee in September 2025, calling it a “precedent-setting step to enhance the intersection of emerging technology and legal practice.” The Committee’s charge includes drafting and recommending guidance materials on the use of technology, including artificial intelligence, for attorneys, licensed legal paraprofessionals, judicial officers, and members of the public who interact with Colorado’s courts.
The Committee’s work addresses issues at the center of how Colorado’s legal system is evolving: how attorneys should use AI tools while maintaining professional and ethical obligations, how courts should evaluate AI-generated evidence and pleadings, how self-represented litigants can benefit from legal technology without compromising the integrity of their cases, and how the judiciary itself should adopt and govern new technology. These are questions that affect every person who files a case, responds to a petition, or appears before a Colorado court.
“I am honored to serve on this Committee and to contribute to the Court’s work at a time when the legal system is changing rapidly,” said Jones. “The families and individuals I represent every day will be directly affected by how Colorado’s courts adopt and govern these technologies. Clear, practical guidance is essential to ensuring that the justice system remains effective, trustworthy, and accessible to everyone who depends on it.”
Why Legal Technology Matters in Colorado Family Law Cases
The Committee’s work has direct implications for Colorado families navigating divorce, child custody, spousal maintenance, property division, and other family law matters. AI tools are already being used by attorneys, courts, and self-represented litigants across the state, creating new questions about accuracy, ethics, and reliability in family law proceedings.
In family law cases, the stakes of these questions are personal and immediate. Parenting time schedules, child support calculations, financial disclosures, and custody evaluations all depend on accurate information and sound legal reasoning. When AI tools generate pleadings, draft parenting plans, or summarize financial records, the quality and reliability of that output directly affects families and children. Courts are also encountering new challenges around AI-generated evidence, including questions about whether documents, images, or communications are authentic.
For individuals who represent themselves in Colorado family court, AI tools present both opportunities and risks. A self-represented litigant who uses a general-purpose AI tool to draft legal documents may receive output that does not comply with Colorado’s specific procedural requirements or that misapplies Colorado family law. The Committee’s guidance is expected to address how legal technology can serve these users responsibly, without creating new risks in cases that involve children, finances, and family stability.
Jones’s appointment to the Committee means that one of Colorado’s most experienced family law practitioners is directly involved in shaping the standards that will govern how technology is used in the cases that affect Colorado families.
April D. Jones: Career, Credentials, and Leadership in Colorado Law
April D. Jones founded Jones Law Firm, PC in 2000 and has built the firm into one of Colorado’s largest and most established family law practices, handling more than 4,000 cases across the state. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Berkeley and her Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. She is admitted to practice in both Colorado and California.
The Supreme Court appointment adds to a career of leadership at the highest levels of Colorado’s legal system. Jones’s other leadership roles include:
- Incoming President, Colorado Bar Association (2027). Jones will lead the state’s approximately 30,000-member professional organization, overseeing initiatives related to bar membership, the role of AI in legal practice, and maintaining common ground in an evolving professional landscape.
- Two-Term President, Sam Cary Bar Association. Jones has served two terms as president of Colorado’s preeminent professional organization for African American attorneys, first in 2005 and again in 2021.
- Colorado Supreme Court Nomination Commissioner. Appointed by Governor Bill Ritter to a six-year term, Jones participated in the evaluation and nomination of justices to the Colorado Supreme Court and the Colorado Court of Appeals.
- Co-Chair, U.S. District Court Advisory Committee. Appointed by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Jones co-chairs the committee that recommends candidates for the federal bench in Colorado.
- Board Member, UCHealth. Jones currently serves on the UCHealth Board of Directors.
- Former Board Member, University of Colorado Hospital Authority. Jones served on the Board of Directors for the University of Colorado Hospital Authority on the Anschutz Medical Campus through 2025.
Jones has been recognized by the Denver Business Journal as one of Colorado’s Outstanding Women in Business and has been selected to the Super Lawyers list multiple times throughout her career, a recognition limited to the top 5% of attorneys in the state.
How Jones Law Firm Serves Colorado Families in Divorce, Custody, and Family Law
Jones Law Firm, PC represents clients across Colorado in the full range of family law matters. The firm handles divorce, contested divorce, child custody and parenting time, child support, spousal maintenance, property division, protection orders and domestic violence cases, legal separation, mediation, prenuptial agreements, post-decree modifications, court order enforcement, contempt of court proceedings, relocation disputes, paternity, fathers’ rights, mothers’ rights, grandparents’ rights, and parental alienation cases.
Colorado is a no-fault divorce state, meaning the only legal requirement to dissolve a marriage is that the relationship is irretrievably broken. However, the issues that arise during a divorce are often complex and contested: how parenting time is allocated, how marital property and debt are divided, whether spousal maintenance is appropriate, and how children’s needs are protected. When a spouse is served with divorce papers in Colorado, they have 21 days to file a response, or 35 days if they reside out of state. Colorado’s mandatory 91-day waiting period between the filing of a petition and the issuance of a decree means that even uncontested cases require strategic planning during the interim period.
For child custody matters, referred to in Colorado as “allocation of parental responsibilities,” the courts evaluate parenting time and decision-making authority based on the best interests of the child. The court considers the child’s relationship with each parent, each parent’s willingness to support the child’s relationship with the other parent, the child’s adjustment to home and community, and the physical and mental health of all parties. Jones Law Firm’s attorneys work to build cases that demonstrate credibility, consistency, and a focus on the child’s stability, which are the factors that carry the most weight in Colorado family courts.
The firm uses a team-based representation model where attorneys, paralegals, and support staff collaborate on each case. This structure ensures clients receive coordinated strategy, consistent communication, and the benefit of collective experience. The firm serves Denver County, Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Jefferson County, and surrounding communities across Colorado.
What Colorado Families Should Know About Choosing a Family Law Attorney
Why does an attorney’s involvement in statewide legal leadership matter when choosing a family law attorney?
Colorado family courts evaluate credibility, preparation, and professionalism when making decisions about parenting time, property division, and support. An attorney who holds leadership positions within the state’s legal system brings institutional knowledge, professional credibility, and established relationships with the courts. These factors can affect how effectively an attorney advocates for a client in complex or contested family law proceedings.
How does AI and legal technology affect my divorce or custody case in Colorado?
AI tools are increasingly being used in legal practice for tasks such as document drafting, legal research, financial analysis, and case preparation. In family law cases, the accuracy of these tools matters because the output can directly affect parenting plans, financial disclosures, child support calculations, and property valuations. Colorado courts expect attorneys to verify the accuracy and reliability of any work product submitted to the court, regardless of whether technology was used in its preparation. Working with a firm that understands how to use these tools responsibly, and that is involved in shaping the state’s standards for their use, provides an additional layer of diligence.
What should I look for in a Colorado family law attorney?
When evaluating a family law attorney in Colorado, consider the attorney’s experience with cases similar to yours, their familiarity with the county and judicial district where your case will be heard, their approach to communication and case strategy, and their standing within the legal community. Peer recognition, bar leadership roles, and involvement in judicial or committee work at the state level are indicators of professional credibility. A team-based firm model, where multiple attorneys and paralegals collaborate on each case, can provide more consistent and thorough representation than a sole practitioner handling every aspect of a case alone.
What types of family law cases does Jones Law Firm handle?
Jones Law Firm, PC represents clients across Colorado in divorce, contested divorce, child custody and parenting time, child support, spousal maintenance, property division, protection orders and domestic violence cases, legal separation, mediation, prenuptial agreements, post-decree modifications, court order enforcement, contempt of court proceedings, relocation disputes, paternity, fathers’ rights, mothers’ rights, grandparents’ rights, and parental alienation cases. The firm serves Denver County, Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Jefferson County, and surrounding communities.
About Jones Law Firm, PC
Jones Law Firm, PC is a Colorado family law firm serving individuals and families throughout the Colorado Front Range. Founded by April D. Jones, Esq., the firm provides legal representation in divorce proceedings, child custody and parenting time disputes, spousal maintenance determinations, property and asset division, and post-decree modifications. With a team of 44 attorneys and legal professionals, Jones Law Firm, PC handles the full spectrum of family law matters — from uncontested divorces to complex, high-conflict litigation.
April D. Jones, Esq. is a Colorado Super Lawyers honoree and serves as incoming President of the Colorado Bar Association. Under her leadership, Jones Law Firm, PC has grown into one of the Denver metro area's established team of divorce lawyers. For more information or to schedule a free consultation visit https://www.DenverDivorceAttorneys.com or call (303) 799-8155.
About the Colorado Supreme Court Legal Technology Advisory Committee
The Colorado Supreme Court Legal Technology Advisory Committee was established in September 2025 by Chief Justice Monica M. Márquez to develop guidance on the responsible use of AI and emerging technology for Colorado’s attorneys, judicial officers, legal paraprofessionals, and members of the public who interact with the state’s courts. The 12-member committee includes judges, legal scholars, practicing attorneys, and technology specialists. The Committee is charged with submitting its initial recommendations to the Chief Justice by October 1, 2026.
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