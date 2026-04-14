About

Jones Law Firm, PC is a Colorado family law firm serving individuals and families throughout the Colorado Front Range. Founded by April D. Jones, Esq., the firm provides legal representation in divorce proceedings, child custody and parenting time disputes, spousal maintenance determinations, property and asset division, and post-decree modifications. With a team of 44 attorneys and legal professionals, Jones Law Firm, PC handles the full spectrum of family law matters — from uncontested divorces to complex, high-conflict litigation. April D. Jones, Esq. is a Colorado Super Lawyers honoree and serves as incoming President of the Colorado Bar Association. Under her leadership, Jones Law Firm, PC has grown into one of the Denver metro area's established team of divorce lawyers. For more information or to schedule a free consultation visit https://www.DenverDivorceAttorneys.com or call (303) 799-8155.

Jones Law Firm, PC